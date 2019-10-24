Glass blower Annie Quathamer
Glass blower Annie Quathamer works on the neck of a vase that she is creating. 

 (Leslie Brown/Montrose Daily Press)

Glass blower & potter

Owner Ouray Glassworks & Pottery

619 Main Street, Ouray

970-325-7334

Age: 38

Experience: Two plus years on the job training

Hometown: Glen Ellyn, Illinois

What inspired you to become a glass blower and potter? It was kind of crazy. I was neighbors and friends with Sam and Diane Rushing, who previously owned the business for 26 years. Sam said I needed to come in and visit the store, and I was hooked the first time I saw it. I have always enjoyed tactile art, making things with my hands, and I was just fascinated by what he could do. Over time, it worked out where I stepped in and Sam got to retire.

What is most challenging as a glass blower and potter? Repetition. Lots of repetitive motions with some heavy tools and it can cause tendonitis. You also have to love the process. It’s through all of your failures that you learn how to grow.

Why? The cost of glass, materials, rent, utilities and equipment can get exorbitant. You really have to love the continuous process to do it. It’s a challenge of learning to accept failures. You are going to break some glass, sometimes daily.

What moment is most memorable to you? Getting the one-on-one, hands-on training time with Sam and being able to sit with him and learn was priceless.

This artist profile was compiled by Montrose Daily Press staff writer Leslie Brown. She can be reached at leslieb@montrosepress.com.

