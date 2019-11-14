Owner, Master Stylist
Clipped Barber Shop & Hair Salon
14 N. Townsend
970-778-1476
More about Chelsea
Age: 32
Experience: 13 years of schooling and hands on experience
Born: Wichita Falls, Texas
What inspired you to become a master stylist? I wanted to be a civil engineer, but I really don’t like math. So now I can be creative and building on hair. I enjoy the architecture of hair and what I can create with it, although I still have to do math for colorings. Growing up, dad was in charge of our hair and he said no cuts, no bangs, no coloring, so I really like to create with hair, to make up for those days.
What is most challenging as a master stylist? Unrealistic expectations from clients.
Why? I take pride in what I do, and in the hair that I do. So in the instant gratification world, someone walks in with black hair and they want me to make them platinum blonde, now! I can change their hair color, but I am going to do it correctly, so it does not harm their hair. That drastic of a change cannot be instantly done, hair is fragile and needs to be treated carefully and correctly.
What master stylist moment is most memorable to you? I stress like everyone else, and one day an elderly gentleman grabbed my arm after a haircut and said, “Look at what you have, and what you have accomplished, be proud.” And he was right. I am 32 years old, I have owned two successful hair salons and I love my customers. And they must like me because they keep coming back. I also enjoy giving back to the community and giving free haircuts to veterans on Veterans Day, every year, among many other projects.
Nominate an artist. Do you know an artist that deserves to be profiled? If so, send a message to editor@montrosepress.com.
This artist profile was compiled by Montrose Daily Press staff writer Leslie Brown. She can be reached at leslieb@montrosepress.com.
