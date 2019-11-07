Creative Woodturning by Dave
970-417-4649
More about Dave
Age: 76
Experience: 21 years. Self taught by reading lots of books, this was before YouTube.
Born: Phoenix, Arizona
What inspired you to become a woodturner? It started in high school where I worked in a cabinet shop for three years. Then I went on to form my own construction company from 1978 to 1994. In 1994 I had a heart attack and the doctor said I needed to slow down. I retired, went nuts doing nothing and a friend asked if I liked wood turning. I never looked back from there.
What is most challenging as a woodturner? Trying to learn segmented turning. You make a “board” of various types of wood and turn it into a balanced, finished product.
Why? Because I have to use my brain! I need to figure angles, and they have to fit together perfectly, with no gaps, for my finished product to be seamless.
What woodturning moment is most memorable to you? When I go to a show, like the Ridgway Rendezvous, which I’ve gone to for nine years now. At the show someone will walk up, look at something and say “Wow, that’s beautiful.” Then they’ll go on and ask how I did it. That lets me spend 10 to 15 minutes talking with someone who cares about what I love to do. I love to share my knowledge and ideas.
Nominate an artist. Do you know an artist that deserves to be profiled? If so, send a message to editor@montrosepress.com.
This artist profile was compiled by Montrose Daily Press staff writer Leslie Brown. She can be reached at leslieb@montrosepress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.