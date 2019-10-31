Owner/Cake Creator
Sweet Cheeks Cakery in Delta
970-417-9444
Facebook: Sweet Cheeks Cakery LLC
More About Melissa Zunich
Age: 31
Experience: Self-taught, six years, winner of Food Network Cake Wars, and winner of Food Network Cake Wars champions.
Born: Murray, Utah
What inspired you to become a cake decorator? I have always loved watching Food Network, and I knew I wanted to study culinary or forensics. I picked forensics and worked in corrections for three years. After having my son, I wanted to be a stay-at-home mom and switched to baking.
What is most challenging as a cake decorator? Balancing orders and being a full-time mom with three kids and an abundance of orders.
Why? I’m the only one taking orders, creating cakes, baking and decorating and delivering. I’ve learned excellent time management skills around naps and baking times.
What cake decorating moment is most memorable to you? Being announced as Food Networks Cake Wars champion the first time, I was so excited and overwhelmed. I had just quit my job and started baking and saw that Food Network was auditioning, I sent in my application and was surprised to be accepted. When I won I was overjoyed and my facebook page blew up, I went from a few followers to over 1,500 in an hour.
Nominate an artist. Do you know an artist that deserves to be profiled? If so, send a message to editor@montrosepress.com.
This artist profile was compiled by Montrose Daily Press staff writer Leslie Brown. She can be reached at leslieb@montrosepress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.