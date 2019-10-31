Melissa Zunich, owner of Sweet Cheeks Cakery
Melissa Zunich, owner of Sweet Cheeks Cakery, works on a Halloween cake for her kids school. 

Owner/Cake Creator

Sweet Cheeks Cakery in Delta

More About Melissa Zunich

Age: 31

Experience: Self-taught, six years, winner of Food Network Cake Wars, and winner of Food Network Cake Wars champions.

Born: Murray, Utah

What inspired you to become a cake decorator? I have always loved watching Food Network, and I knew I wanted to study culinary or forensics. I picked forensics and worked in corrections for three years. After having my son, I wanted to be a stay-at-home mom and switched to baking.

What is most challenging as a cake decorator? Balancing orders and being a full-time mom with three kids and an abundance of orders.

Why? I’m the only one taking orders, creating cakes, baking and decorating and delivering. I’ve learned excellent time management skills around naps and baking times.

What cake decorating moment is most memorable to you? Being announced as Food Networks Cake Wars champion the first time, I was so excited and overwhelmed. I had just quit my job and started baking and saw that Food Network was auditioning, I sent in my application and was surprised to be accepted. When I won I was overjoyed and my facebook page blew up, I went from a few followers to over 1,500 in an hour.

