Dancing Christmas Light Artist
2027 Stratford Dr.
Age: 20
Experience: Dancing lights for seven years, regular lights for 15 years
Born: Montrose
What inspired you to become a Christmas light artist? My parents, definitely my parents. Mom absolutely loves Christmas, and everything Christmas, and Dad loves lights. He saw some shows about extravagant light displays, and he just got started.
What is most challenging as a Christmas light artist?
Lining up the lights so they dance the way we want them to dance to the music.
Why?
We have numerous fuse boxes with lots of different cords that connect into different circuits. Where things are plugged in, and in what order they are plugged in, is what makes them dance correctly to the music. Laying all of that out can take some time.
What Christmas Light moment is most memorable to you?
I love that it’s my Dad and me, it’s a couple day process and that is a couple days of quality time spent with Dad.
