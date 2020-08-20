Local arts program for at-risk kids wins grant funding
The Colorado Office of Economic Development announced that 32 Colorado artists and organizations were selected for an accelerated second round of funding through the Arts in Society Program.
After consideration of 200 applicants, a review panel awarded $495,000 in funding to the 32 organizations, which includes Delta-Montrose Youth Services, Inc. — Delta, Cedaredge, Hotchkiss, Montrose, Ouray, Paonia and Ridgway.
The fund for the local organization is to match at-risk youth interested in the arts with adult creatives in a year-long structured and supported mentoring relationship in western Colorado.
The latest round of funding has been accelerated due to the effects of COVID-19 on communities in Colorado, and should help increase community resiliency through the arts.
Each organization, or artist, will receive between $7,000 and $25,000 in addition to development training through a community learning program.
"We are delighted to join other funders and partners to advance funding opportunities for artists, arts organizations and nonprofit organizations at the intersection of arts, education and social justice,” said Margaret Hunt, director of Colorado Creative Industries, in a news release.
“While Colorado Creative Industries has been providing grants to organizations for over 50 years, this collaboration with other funders allows us to expand our reach by leveraging state funding with foundations and arts partners to have an even greater impact at this critical time.”
Local artist to unveil new wood-based works during Ridgway meet-and-greet
Ever since receiving the Mayor’s Choice Award in April 2019, local artist Cie Hoover, and his artwork, have grown in recognition. That trend will continue on Sept. 2 for an opening reception and artist meet-and-greet with Hoover at the 610 Arts Collective in Ridgway, located at 610 Clinton St.
The meet and greet will take place from 5-7p.m. Hoover’s new exhibit, called “Woodshedding,” will be unveiled at the opening reception, and will be on display from Sept. 2 to Sept. 29.
Hoover gave a teaser of what to expect.
“Commonly used by musicians, 'woodshedding' is a term that conveys intense practice and honing one's craft. As a professional musician along with my wife Karisa, in the duo, ‘You Knew Me When,’ my foray into visual art, and more specifically wood-based art, has been a journey rooted in discovering, refining, and honing my abilities to utilize wood as an artistic medium.
“My aim with the pieces in this exhibit is to enhance the innate beauty found in wood and to highlight three predominant themes found in my art: balance — as showcased through delicate sculptures; sound — as showcased through wooden sound waves; and nature — as showcased through various carvings of mountains and landscapes.”
For the latest and up-to-date information, follow @customcraftedbycie on Facebook and Instagram.
