Haven House cancels 10th annual Wine and Cheese Event
Due to the lingering effects of the pandemic, Haven House Transitional Living Center announced it has canceled the 10th annual Wine and Cheese Event, a fundraiser that gives the opportunity to socialize and network in the host homes of the nonprofit supporters, including the Fredericksen, Wien, Kruetzen and Del Rossi families, a news release stated.
“Due to COVID-19, this fundraising event has been canceled, but we look forward to hopefully continuing this tradition next year. We truly will miss joining all of you and making new friends while supporting Haven House but the health and welfare of all takes precedence during this difficult time,” the nonprofit said in a news release.
The cancellation is the latest in a string of fundraisers having to be shelved since restrictions and guidelines are in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, resulting in a loss of funds for several local nonprofits in the region. In the meantime, several organizations have communicated that community support has been as strong as it’s ever been the past few months.
Other noticeable cancellations were the 2020 Wine and Food Festival, with proceeds benefiting Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club, the Little River Band Concert for Dolphin House and the chili bowl event that benefits Partners of Delta, Montrose and Ouray.
To donate in the “spirit” of the event, Haven House asks donations be sent to Haven House, 4806 N. River Rd. Olathe, CO 81425 or the website, havenhousehomeless.org.
Western Region One Source announces new Veteran Artist of the Month
Jacqui Allen-Benson of Gypsum has been named the Veteran Artist of the Month by Western Region One Source (WROS). Allen-Benson served in the Marine Corp. during the Vietnam War era and later earned a college degree in Horticultural Science. She was inspired by research she did while in the Marine Corp.
Allen-Benson has sold over 36 pieces of artwork. She paints with oil and is moved by the landscapes and scenery of Colorado.
Allen-Benson’s oil paintings will be on display at WROS through early December, with a public reception scheduled for a later date.
Veterans with creative artwork are encouraged to contact Heather Benjamin 970-257-3764 for consideration of future display at WROS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.