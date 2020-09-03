New exhibit to begin this weekend at MCA
The Montrose Center for the Arts is following up the Motor Art Madness exhibit with a new show called, “Western Colorado Watercolor,” hosted by the Western Colorado Watercolor Society. The show will hang from Sept. 1 — 26, and the opening reception is on Friday, Sept. 4 from 5 — 7 p.m.
Connie Henricks from Marble, Colorado, will serve as the judge for the show. Henricks is a two-dimensional and three-dimensional artist.
Members from the Western Slope are included in the exhibit.
To view images from previous shows, visit wcwsociety.net. Entries range from Montrose to Grand Junction and Aspen, but also all over the United States.
The MCA asks attendees to wear masks and social distance as much as possible during the opening reception due to the pandemic.
Black Canyon Quilt Show goes virtual
Although the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic forced a cancellation of the 2020 Black Canyon Quilt Show in-person, event coordinators pivoted to a virtual format. Now, the show can be viewed online at blackcanyonquiltshow.com. The display is free to view and features quilts made by members of Columbine, Friendship and San Juan Quilt Guilds.
Also, this year’s Raffle Quilt, “Anniversary Bouquet,” is available for viewing. The quilt is a Quiltworx design pieced by a committee and quilted by Gale Smith, and is a king size, 102” X 102”.
Raffle tickets are available online in multiples of 10 for $10.
Drawing for the raffle quilt will be held at Friendship Hall at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. The winner does not need to be present.
The 2021 Black Canyon Quilt Show will take place July 16 — 18.
SAF announces 17th Annual Telluride Plein Air Festival will be held later this month
The Sheridan Arts Foundation (SAF) will be hosting the 17th Annual Telluride Plein Air Festival on Sept. 19 and 20 from 10 — 6 p.m. in Elks Park and the Sheridan Opera House courtyard in Telluride.
Normally, SAF hosts the festival over the Fourth of July, but the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SAF downsized the festival from the usual 25 artists and will now bring in 11 nationally renowned Plein Air painters who will spend five days in and around Telluride.
For the duration of the sale, artists will follow guidelines by wearing a mask at all times and each booth will be 6-feet apart. Social distancing will also take place for artists and those who wish to stop by and enjoy the art.
Artwork profits will be split for the festival, with 40 percent benefiting the SAF and 60 percent retained by the artists.
For more information, visit sheridanoperahouse.com.
The artists for the 2020 festival include the following:
Marc Anderson, WI; Kiersten Anderson Nielson, CA; Suzie Baker, TX; Jill Banks, VA; Allen Brockbank, UT; David Dallison, IL; Jody Kauflin, CO; Tammie Lane, CO; Alison Menke, MD; Bill Meuser, CO; Tara Will, MD
Montrose native wins Emmy
Craig Robert Carron, a Montrose native who graduated from Montrose High School in 2004, as part of the broadcast team at AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain, won an Emmy for his work on a Golden Knights broadcast. The broadcast team won in the category of Sports — Event Game — Live/Unedited for its coverage of the Las Vegas-based professional ice hockey team.
