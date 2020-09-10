Country star Kane Brown next act in Encore Drive-in Nights Series
Following recent events featuring Metallica and Blake Shelton, Encore Live welcomes country star Kane Brown to its Encore Drive-In Nights Series for a one night only show on Sept. 26.
The Star Drive-In Theatre in Montrose and Tru-Vu Drive-In in Delta will host the exclusive event, with tickets on sale starting Thursday, Sept. 10. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com/encore-kanebrown.
“We are so humbled by fans’ response to Encore Drive-In Nights following the recent success of our Metallica and Blake Shelton events. We are excited that Kane Brown, who is such a great artist, has joined our initiative,” said Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Live, in a press release.
Each ticket purchase will admit up to six people in one vehicle.
The Encore Drive-In Nights series is presented by Encore Live, which has partnered with drive-in theaters across the country to provide music fans with live entertainment in a safe, creative way.
The Encore Drive-In Nights Series started on July 25 with performances by Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins. Metallica followed on Aug. 29. The series has hosted 730,000 fans.
For more information on the show, visit encorenights.com.
Weehawken and Sherbino to host a one-man magic show this weekend
The Weekhawn Royal actors present an evening of illusions as illusionist Mason Unverferth, 12, will perform at the 610 Courtyard in Ridgway on Friday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 12. Unverferth has been studying the art of magic for 18 months and has been inspired to master multiple tricks since starting his endeavor.
Support from his family and his fellow Weehawken Royal Actors have helped Mason gain confidence and continue to improve his work.
Unverferth has been with the Weehawken Royal Actors for four years with various roles in several productions that have challenged him. Unverferth hinted being on the stage as an illusionist will present a different atmosphere.
“As an illusionist, I am interacting and engaging with the audience. As an actor, the audience is not talking back to you, there is no conversation, with magic, there is bantering back and forth with the audience,” he said in a news release.
Unverferth’s first public performance of “Impossible Illusions” will begin at 6 p.m. The performance will run approximately 45 minutes.
Advance tickets can be ordered at sherbino.org. Seating is limited.
