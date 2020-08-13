Fox Theater in Montrose to reopen Friday, Aug. 21
The Fox Theater, through its Facebook page, announced it will reopen to the public on Friday, Aug. 21. The theater will show “The Goonies,” “True Grit (1969)” and a new release titled “Unhinged.” Admission price for “The Goonies” and “True Grit (1969)” will be $5, and regular admission prices will apply to “Unhinged.”
The lobby will be open this weekend (Aug. 7, 8 and 9) for snacks and gift card purchase. Masks are required when entering the building.
For a full list of rules and cleaning procedures, visit montrosemovies.com and click on showtimes. Showtimes will be announced soon.
“We look forward to welcoming our customers back,” the theater wrote in its post.
Local drive-ins to air Metallica as part of Encore Drive-In Nights concert series
As part of the Encore Drive-In Nights concert series, The Star Drive-In Theatre in Montrose and the Tru Vu Drive-In in Delta will feature rock band Metallica on August 29 for a live concert and provide Metallica fans with a memorable concert experience.
The show will feature a special guest performance by Three Days Grace.
Since June, Encore Live has partnered with drive-in theaters across the country to provide world-class entertainment in a safe, creative way, the press release stated.
“We’ve seen with our first two Encore Nights Drive-In concerts that fans absolutely dig the drive-in experience and we know that Metallica is going to blow the top off of this thing and take it to a whole new level,” said Encore Live CEO Walter Kinzie in a news release.
Tickets will be available Friday, Aug. 14. Each ticket purchase admits one carload of up to six people. Ticket information can be found at ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica.
For more information, visit encorenights.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.