Arts and Entertainment Roundup

A few days remain to visit Peace Pals International Art Exhibition at MCA
Montrose Center for the Arts, through Sept. 26, will have the Peace Pals International Art Exhibition available for viewing at 11 S. Park Ave. The children’s art show, completed by individuals aged 4-18, is a part of the Ambassador’s Peace Collection, and highlights the message of “may peace prevail on Earth.”
The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. All artwork featured in the exhibit is for exhibition only.
Western Slope resident Donna Fullerton announced as Veteran Artist of the Month
The Western Region One Source (WROS) announced Donna Fullerton of Grand Junction as the Veteran Artist of the Month.
A reception hosted by WROS and Fullerton will be held on Oct. 9 from 4:30 — 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 970-257-3764.
Fullerton is inspired by the American west and South Africa.
“I want my artwork to convey a sense of tranquility, beauty and mystery. My work ranges from photography to lost-wax bronze work, and performing arts,” Fullerton said in a statement.
Fullerton served in the United States Marine Corps and was stationed at El Toro Marine Base in Irvine, California, with Comm. Squadron 38 in 1986.
Fullerton’s photography has been published or featured in magazines and online, including National Park Foundation, the National Park Service, The International Audubon Society, Department of the Interior and National Geographic.
Former Montrose resident receives Artist of the Year Award
Former Montrose resident Anita Robbins, part of the class of 1979 at Montrose High School and an accomplished watercolorist, teacher and business owner, was named Best Artist at the Best of Denton County awards — her first time receiving the award.
Also, Robbins’ studio, The Art House, was named Best Art Studio for the third year in a row.
“I was floored. I’m also extremely humbled because I’m aware that there are a lot of fantastic artists in our area. I always strive to improve as an artist, but my focus has always been on teaching others. So to get this type of personal recognition is special. I still can’t believe it,” Robbins said in a statement.
The annual awards recognize local businesses in Denton County, Texas.
One Book, One Canyon program will take place via Zoom
The Telluride-based Wilkinson Public Library announced One Book, One Canyon, the library’s community read program, will take place through Zoom this year on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. Author Susan Ware will discuss her new book, “Why They Marched: Untold Stories of the Women Who Fought for the Right to Vote,” which serves as a tribute to “the many women who worked tirelessly in communities across the nation, out of the spotlight, protesting, petitioning, and insisting on their right to full citizenship. Ware tells her story through the lives of nineteen activists, most of whom have long been overlooked,” the library said in a press release.
Those interested in viewing the event can sign up at telluridelibrary.org.
The One Book, One Canyon program is in its fourth year.
