Arts and Entertainment Roundup

Colorado Humanities & Center for the Book opens submissions for the 2021 Colorado Book Awards
Submissions for the 2021 Colorado Book Awards are now open after the Colorado Humanities & Center for the Book announced books published in 2020 are eligible for entry. Entry forms and guidelines are available at coloradohumanities.org. Submissions are due Jan. 8, 2021.
The Colorado Book Awards celebrate the accomplishments of Colorado’s outstanding editors, authors, illustrators and photographers. The awards are now in their 30th year and feature ten categories, including anthology/collection, biography, fiction, history and more.
Volunteers are needed — selectors and judges — for the awards. Applicants can range from teachers, writers, librarians, booksellers, scholars and avid readers across Colorado.
To learn more, visit coloradohumanities.org or call 303-894-7951.
Haven House celebrates golf tournament, adapts with distance learning program and more
Despite the safety requirements that needed adjusting to the effects of COVID-19, Haven House celebrated its 5th annual golf tournament, “Drive to End Homelessness,” which was a success, the organization announced in a release.
All proceeds raised from the event will go to teaching homeless families skills to help future successes, lead independent lives and help in the implementation of early childhood development programs.
Also, Haven House is now running a distanced learning education program and is working with local schools to provide a strong foundation for youth in the community.
Haven House kids, through the Log Hustle Hill event, participated in a 5K run at Confluence Park, which helped raise scholarship funds for students in the Ridgway community.
