Arts and Entertainment Roundup

Montrose resident wins national writing award
For the second straight year, Montrose resident Phil Phillips won a national writing award for his work on an article for the NRA Hunters' Leadership Forum website, which addresses issues facing the future of hunters and wildlife conservation.
The Professional Outdoor Media Association (POMA) recognized Phillips with an award for Outstanding Achievement for his article “Antis Cry to Close Hunting as Grizzlies Expand Range.” The honor is Phillips’ second straight POMA award. He won in 2019 for an article that addressed issues with grizzly bears after a grizzly mauled a friend while bowhunting for elk.
“I am honored to be recognized by POMA and my peers, particularly as there were hundreds of entries in the magazine/web category representing some of the best outdoor writing in the country. I hope that this article sheds light on the threats posed by grizzly bears when their populations are not managed. Having POMA recognize NRA Hunters’ Leadership Forum material helps to get out the word that this site was created to deliver the news on hunting and wildlife conservation issues to keep hunters informed,” Phillips said in a news release.
To view Phillips’ work and read his award-winning articles, visit nrahlf.org.
Telluride local to host talk and book signing for new title
Telluride local Aggie Unda will host a talk and signing for her new book, “The Seed of Imagination” on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at the Telluride Transfer Warehouse, located at 201 S. Fir St.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and will be accompanied by music from Unda’s husband Alberto Mejía. The talk, and some singing, will begin at 6 p.m.
“This is a work of fiction inspired by my two children. My son is in the autism spectrum and many of the experiences lived throughout this adventure are based on my life as an autism mum, what I see, think and feel go through his mind as we experience this wonderful world together. The relationship full of love and patience my beautiful daughter has with her brother and how magical their imagination is. The story is narrated by our main character who is in the autism spectrum and will take you on an adventure of what is happening inside his mind,” Unda said in a news release.
Unda has more than 20 years of experience in theater as a performer, director, producer and playwright.
To sign up for the event, visit telluridelibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.