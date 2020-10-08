Arts and Entertainment Roundup

UpstART: Theater That Moves to present “The Amish Project,” a single-woman show, next month
Professional theater company UpstART: Theater That Moves, based in Ouray, announced it will present Jessica Dickey’s “The Amish Project,” a single-woman show, on Nov. 5-8 at the Wright Opera House (472 Main St.) in Ouray. The show will focus on a fictional exploration of the Nickel Mines Amish schoolhouse shooting and the path of compassion forged in its wake, according to a press release from the theater.
The show was originally slated for April but was postponed after theaters were closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lindsey Pierce, Denver native, is set to star in the production and will portray the play’s dozen roles. Pierce is a long-time company member of UpstART Theater and Boulder Ensemble Theater Company.
“She is a marvelous actor who so inhabits every role that you instinctively trust every word she says,” said Director Kate Kissingford in a press release.
Kissingford added “The Amish Project” “shows us that we are capable of meeting ugliness and violence with compassion and kindness. This story, based on true events, is medicine for our fractured souls. It reminds us of the quiet, simple presence of love which is always there.”
The show follows UpstART’s latest production, “Shakespeare Sucks,” which was performed in Ouray, Ridgway and Montrose, and is UpstART’s third production in 2020.
Tickets are on sale for $24 ($20 in advance).
For more information, visit thewrightoperahouse.org.
Magic Circle Players’ “Season Outside the Box” continues with “You Can’t Be Too Careful”
Magic Circle Players, after hosting “Shakespeare Sucks,” a production from UpstART: Theater That Moves, a few weeks ago will continue with their Season Outside the Box with “You Can’t Be Too Careful,” by Carolyn Lane. After a trio of shows last weekend, the production will continue this weekend on Friday and Saturday.
The production on Friday begins at 7:30 p.m. There will be a pair of shows on Saturday with a matinee at 2 p.m. and an evening show at 7:30 p.m.
There will be limited seating available, with a live-stream option also available.
Visit magiccircleplayers.com for more information.
