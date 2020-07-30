Arts and Entertainment Roundup

Sherbino Theatre, WCA to present pair of outdoor sketches
The Sherbino Theatre in Ridgway will present “Ovary-Acting: A Ladies’ Night Comedy Evening” at the Courtyard at 610 venue, located at 610 Clinton St. The sketch will run from Thursday, July 30 to Saturday, Aug. 1 with performances at 7 p.m. Reservations are required, with tables starting at $30, and can be booked at sherbino.org.
The sketch comedy features Alexis Trachy and Brenda Ratcliff in a series of seven short interactions that are performed in quick succession. Attendees can expect a night full of laughter and burning questions.
On the weekend of Aug. 6-8, the Weehawken Creative Arts will present “Once Upon a Pea,” an original adaptation of the fairytale “Princess and the Pea.” The young actors studied characters, story arcs and prepped their own fairytale. “We wanted to find a way to tap into kids' creativity during this time, it’s really impressive what they are creating during a really strange and trying time. We felt we needed to really give the actors the freedom to create their own story and express themselves with this theatre workshop,” said program director Trisha Oakland.
The local young actors are Ava Bean, Riley Burr, Neva Hines, Raeya King, Samuel Kinne, Mason Unverferth, Dory Wick and Sunny Wick. The nine actors will present larger than life characters during the performance under the direction of Kathleen O’Mara.
The performances will start at 7 p.m. at the Old Firehouse Backyard Venue, located at North Lena Street in Ridgway. Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for kids.
Masks are required for entry and when “in motion.”
More information can be found online.
Board members of Ouray Highgraders announce cancelation of 2020 mining competitions
The 2020 mining competitions, hosted by Ouray Highgraders, have been canceled, board members Steve Martinez and Adam Kunz announced.
“Through heart wrenching deliberation, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Highgraders events. We both hope that all of our competitors and spectators stay safe and healthy during these trying times. A huge thank you to our participants, volunteers, and sponsors wanting to help this year,” Martinez and Kuns said in a release.
Martinez and Kunz expect the competition to return on Aug. 20, 2021.
Montrose Center for the Arts gearing up for Motor Art Madness exhibit
On Friday, Aug. 7, Montrose Center for the Arts will host the opening reception of Motor Art Madness, an exhibit highlighting local artist’s interpretation of everything motor, from vintage to new.
The exhibit celebrates the Unknown Motorcycle Show scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15 in downtown Montrose on South First Street.
The show will be on display from Aug. 7-28 at MCA, located at 11 S. Park Ave. Masks are required at the reception and social distancing will also be encouraged.
