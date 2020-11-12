Arts and Entertainment Roundup

Registration opens for Telluride Arts Holiday Bazaar
Telluride Arts has opened registration for the 37th annual Telluride Arts Holiday Bazaar, a local tradition since 1983. The three-day event takes place in Telluride and features fine crafts, gourmet food, ceramics, clothing and more, all made by hand from artists and artisans in the region.
The venues participating this year include: Telluride Transfer Warehouse, Telluride Arts’ HQ Gallery, Telluride Arts’ Gallery 81435, Ah Haa School at the Silverjack Building, Liberty Bar, Stronghouse Brewpub and Pet Telluride.
The event will take place Dec. 11 through 13, with each day going from 12 - 5 p.m.
Those interested can register at telluridearts.org/holiday-bazaar.
For more information, call 970-728-3930 or email info@telluridearts.org. Safety protocols will be in lace including mask wearing, sanitization and social distancing.
Special holiday broadcast of 'The Nutcracker' airing for Coloradans
Colorado Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” presented by PNC Bank, will be aired by Rocky Mountain PBS for Colorado viewers beginning on Thursday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.
Colorado Ballet is unable to perform the special event this season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, so instead, the performance will air live
“While we are disappointed that we cannot gather together in the theatre this season to experience our beloved holiday tradition in person, we are delighted to present ‘The Nutcracker’ on Rocky Mountain PBS for you to view with your family from the safety of your home. During these challenging times, we hope that being able to enjoy this annual tradition will bring viewers joy and comfort,” said Colorado Ballet Director Gil Boggs in a news release.
“The Nutcracker will air at the following times:
• Nov. 26, at 7 p.m.
• Nov. 27, at 3 p.m.
• Dec. 18, at 9 p.m.
• Dec. 19, at 1 a.m.
• Dec. 24, at 7 p.m.
• Dec. 25, at midnight
For more information on how to access the channel in a specific area, visit http://www.rmpbs.org/channels/.
To learn more about the performance, visit coloradoballet.org.
