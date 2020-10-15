Arts and Entertainment Roundup

Colorado Winefest Art Contest ready for submissions
The Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology (CAVE) announced a call for entries to the 2021 Colorado Winefest Art contest. Artists in the 2D medium across Colorado are welcome to submit their work.
Residents from Colorado are eligible to enter the contest as there are no restrictions on place of residence. The entries should reflect the Colorado wine industry.
Entry fees are $20 per each art piece, and multiple submissions can be made. The deadline to submit is Jan. 8, 2021. Online voting will determine the winner, which will be announced on Jan. 29.
From Jan. 13 through Feb. 5, all entries will be on display at The Craig Gallery in Palisade (128 E. 3rd St.).
The winner, as the 2021 Colorado Winefest Poster Artist, will receive $700 in cash prize winnings and nationwide publicity and promotion as the Commemorative Poster Artist of the 30th Anniversary Colorado Mountain Winefest. Also, the artwork will be featured on T-shirts, posters, brochures and nationwide print and digital marketing.
Additionally, submissions must be no larger than 24 inches by 36 inches vertical or horizontal, and must be signed and framed with secured eye-hooks and wiring.
To view an application form and submit a piece, visit coloradowinfest.com/art-contest.
For more information, visit coloradowinfest.com/art-contest or call CAVE at 970-464-0111.
Blue Sage Center for the Arts fundraiser to begin later this month
The 6X6 fundraiser, hosted by Blue Sage Center for the Arts, is scheduled to kick off later this month on Oct. 30. The artwork featured will be that of local artists in the community, with all pieces available for $40.
The buying starts at 5 p.m. on Oct. 30. Those interested in purchasing or viewing the artwork are encouraged to come early as space is limited in the gallery due to capacity restrictions.
Walk-ins to preview the art began last Saturday, and calls can be made to Blue Sage to purchase a piece.
For more information, call the arts center at 970-527-7243.
