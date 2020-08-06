Montrose Regional Library to host free cooking event through Zoom
The Montrose Regional Library welcomes the community to join Chef Trevor Jaquez on how to prepare smoked chicken and other meats. The event will be held through Zoom and will demonstrate some tips and tricks for future barbecues.
The virtual event will take place on Wednesday, August 19 at 6 p.m.
Email Adult Services Librarian Taylor Evans at tevans@montroselibrary.org to sign up and more information.
NFHS one of two organizations leading national aerol study for indoor performance programs
The National Federation of State High School Associations said in a press release it is one of two organizations leading a national aerosol study — conducted to find aerosol rates accumulate in a space when produced by instruments. The organization is working through the study in hopes to provide hope for high school music, speech and theater programs to take place indoors through the pandemic.
The study is being led by Dr. Shelly Miller at the University of Colorado, and will test how aerosols (droplets suspended in air) spread from instruments, four vocal ranges, aerobic breathing and theatrical speech.
“Aerosol generating activities have the potential to transmit COVID as the research shows, but we have very little data on what kinds of generation happen when playing instruments. We will be studying this phenomenon (hopefully with funding) in our aerosol laboratory at the University of Colorado Boulder and with this data, will be able to provide better evidence-based guidance,” Miller said in the release.
With further research and organization support, the organizations and programs hope to provide scientifically proven methods, that also demonstrate best practices and advocacy, for performing arts education to return in a safe manner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.