Cartoonist featured at Cedaredge gallery
The Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center will display the cartoons of Don Benjamin, long-time cartoonist and contributing writer of the Delta County Independent.
The cartoons will be on display through the end of the month at the gallery, located at 195 W. Main St. in Cedaredge.
Benjamin’s cartoons are done on a freelance basis and act as a long-time hobby for him, along with his mystery writing, which culminated in his book “The Road to Lavender.” The sequel is set to come out this spring.
Some of Benjamin’s cartoons date back to his younger days when, in elementary school, he wrote and illustrated stories on his family’s farm on a Colorado prairie, where there was no shortage of animal-related inspiration. He published a neighborhood cartoon strip.
In high school, he was a cartoonist and the sports editor for the paper. He served in the U.S. Army as a military journalist until he was honorably discharged. He then earned a teaching degree at the University of Northern Colorado and a master’s degree in college administration at Oregon State University.
Benjamin had a career in Arizona colleges and universities before moving to Cedaredge in 2014.
Beyond his own experiences and career, Benjamin credited inspiration for many of his cartoons to his childhood, when his mother was a detailed diarist and his father was an inventor and draftsman.
Today, Benjamin continues to contribute to the Delta County Independent while also running his and his wife Donna Marie’s publishing company “Elevation Press,” which is a cover design and formatting service for self publishers.
The Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center is open 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Wednesday — Saturday and noon — 3 p.m. Sunday.
Entertainment on tap at Sheridan Opera House
The Sheridan Arts Foundation and the SHOW Bar present the Winter Aprés Concert Series featuring musical artists both local and touring every Friday and Saturday in March. Bar opens at 3 p.m.; music is from 4 — 6 p.m.; concerts are free and no reservations are needed. The shows are at the Sheridan Opera House, 110 N. Oak St., in Telluride.
• March 12: Arizona Witness Social Band. With more than 30 years of musical experience, this band will bring you back to the oldies. Major influences have been varied as Bob Dylan, Muddy Waters, Neil Young, Bruce Cockburn, Jackson Browne.
• March 13: (D-J) Calvin. (D-J) Calvin’s duo creates “Funky Beats”: Inspired by Vulfpeck, Sade, Rhye and Shiloh Dynasty.
• March 19: Tom & Wyatt Variety Show. Tom Nading and Wyatt Listrom started making music together in 2010. Their duo set is a collection of songs and ideas, delivered with the synergy they’ve developed along the way.
• March 20: Chuck Hank. Playing genres ranging from jazz and hip hop to rock and bluegrass, Durango’s Chuck Hank is breaking boundaries while keeping the vibes smooth. The bassist for High Country Hustle and PJ Moon and the Swappers creates a diverse live looping set full of innovative originals, classic covers and wild improvisation.
• March 26 and 27: The Buzz Band. Based out of Longmont, The Buzz is a funk/jam/psychedelic five-piece project. These musicians have some seriously tasty groove-based improvisation jams, soaring guitar leads and thunderous, soulful vocals. In 2020, The Buzz Band was among featured bands at Up in the Air Music Festival in Buena Vista and Spa Fest in Morrison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.