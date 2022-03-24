ARTS BRIEFS: Sunflower art for Ukraine

Sunflowers for Ukraine painting classes at MCA
Montrose Center for the Arts presents Painting Impasto with Suzy Conty, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 3. $20 donation is suggested.
Students will mix their own paint and create original art work with an interpretation of the Van Gogh classics using craft sticks for the impasto paint application. Conty has donated her time and talent for this class, a project of Sunflowers for Ukraine, in support of the children and families of Ukraine.
Also for Sunflowers for Ukraine, the MCA is hosting a pen, ink and watercolor workshop with Loretta Casler, 1 — 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. Class registration is donation; $40 suggested. Casler will guide you through steps in creating sunflower art. She has donated her time and talent for this class.
Students will have the option to donate their art pieces to a local auction taking place at locations around Montrose in the month of April to raise money to support Ukraine. Find out more at sunflowersforukraine.net/about-us
All donations are appreciated. Classes are limited to 10. Stop in at 11 S. Park Ave. to register by March 31, or call 970-787-9428.
Checks may be mailed to: Montrose Center for the Arts PO Box 1916, Montrose, CO 81402.
Stand-up comedy with Brent Gill
Healthy Rhythm Creative Group Presents “An Evening of Stand-up Comedy with Brent Gill, Saturday, March 26, at 232 E. Main Street.
Gill is a Denver comedian now living in Los Angeles. While regularly touring the U.S. and Canada, he made his television debut on Viceland’s Flophouse followed by appearances on Hidden America with Jonah Ray and Jimmy Carr & the Science of Laughter on the BBC.
All reserved seating $20. Advance purchase is recommended at www.healthyrhythm.net. This is a ticketless event. Adult content.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. March 26. Show starts at 8 p.m. Street parking is available.
Weehawken Dance presents ‘Cinderella’
Weehawken Dance presents “Cinderella” at the Montrose Pavilion at 6 p.m. May 13; 1 p.m. May 14 and 6 p.m. May 15. Pre- and primary-level dancers will be featured in their own show, “Cinderella Sweets” at 6:30 p.m. May 12, also at the Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive.As if stepping between the pages of a beloved storybook, Natasha Pyeatte’s Cinderella vividly delights audiences with the beauty and majesty of classical ballet, wrapped in the promise of “happily ever after” and generously sprinkled with a wonderful dose of humor. Complete with a fairy godmother, a handsome prince and an unforgettable ball, the magnificent staging, music and costumes make this production a delight for all ages. The show features more 250 dancers from the region who participate in the Weehawken Dance program who reside in Ouray, Montrose and Delta counties.
This show has a split cast and does not include the pre- and primary-level dancers. Please check show casting before purchasing as tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable between shows.
Visit weehawkenarts.org for link to purchase tickets.
Western Slope book fair coming up
Montrose Center for the Arts is hosting its first-ever book fair, featuring Western Slope authors on Saturday, May 14. Visit with Western Slope authors and purchase signed copies of their books.
Current best-selling authors Marie Hall, RaeAnne Hadley and Richard Paolinelli are three of the authors who will be part of the fair.
Western Slope author applications are still being accepted: Contact MCA at 970-787-9428, or drop by at 11 S. Park Ave., Montrose, to register for the book fair.
Poets wanted
As the Telluride Institute’s Talking Gourds Poetry Program undergoes a significant restructuring, the website is finally ready to accept submissions for two contests that were previously one. The 25th annual Fischer Prize will be open to all poets in the U.S. and any citizens overseas – any style and previously published okay (but must be copyright owned) – and the new Cantor Prize open to Colorado poets writing about anything or poets anywhere writing about Colorado.
Anna Scotti of California, a former Fischer Prize winner, will be this year’s Fischer judge and Goodtimes of Colorado the Cantor judge. There will be $2,250 in prizes for the Fischer and $700 for the Cantor. $10 per poem for the Fischer and $6 per poem for the Cantor.
Feedback available in both contests for $5 per poem. Submission deadline is the same for both: Aug. 31.
For info, guidelines, and registration visit https://www.tellurideinstitute.org/fischer-cantor/