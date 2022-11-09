Come to the Montrose Regional Library to explore “Soy Super Curiosa / I’m Super Curious,” a traveling exhibition that makes Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) fun for all ages!
Patrons can interact with multimedia on outer space, weather, oceanography, and more through a global display. Challenge your observation skills and explore citizen science opportunities to study animals, weather, the night sky, and more in this hands-on experience. The exhibition is written in both English and Spanish and is especially designed for tweens 10 to 13 years old and their families, but people of all ages will have fun learning and exploring.
The exhibit will be open the week of November 14 and be here until mid-January so patrons will have plenty of time to visit. There are three components to the exhibit--a critter cam, a trivia game to test your scientific knowledge, and the Magic Planet, an interactive digital globe. Each part of the exhibit will be in a different location in the library and rotate every few weeks so patrons of all ages can enjoy them. For more information, please call the Montrose Regional Library or stop by and check it out!
“Soy Super Curiosa / I’m Super Curious” is offered as part of the STAR Net STEAM Equity Project. The Montrose Regional Library is one of just 12 libraries nationwide selected to participate. This Project is offered by the National Center for Interactive Learning at the Space Science Institute (NCIL/SSI), the American Library Association (ALA), Twin Cities PBS (TPT), Institute for Learning Innovation (ILI), and Education Development Center (EDC), with funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF).
Tina Meiners is head of of youth services at Montrose Regional Library.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone