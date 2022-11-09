super curious @your library

Come to the Montrose Regional Library to explore “Soy Super Curiosa / I’m Super Curious,” a traveling exhibition that makes Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) fun for all ages!

Patrons can interact with multimedia on outer space, weather, oceanography, and more through a global display. Challenge your observation skills and explore citizen science opportunities to study animals, weather, the night sky, and more in this hands-on experience. The exhibition is written in both English and Spanish and is especially designed for tweens 10 to 13 years old and their families, but people of all ages will have fun learning and exploring.



