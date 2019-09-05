Where did the summer go? As we wind down from the flurry of activity of that season and gather ourselves and our resources for the next, I’d love to talk about a fabulous, free resource offered by the library: Book-a-Librarian!
That back-to-school hustle need not be limited to students, families, and educators. As librarians, we recognize that age and experience doesn’t determine our endless curiosity to learn new skills and broaden our horizons. That’s where Book-a-Librarian comes in. This service allows you to reserve one-on-one time with one of our adult reference librarians to address a new skill or brush up on an old one. We reserve a study room, provide a laptop or other technology if needed, and focus on your questions for an hour.
Do you know how to navigate our three different e-reading services (OverDrive/Libby, Cloud Library, and RBDigital)? Has it been a while since you used a computer, and now you need to fill out an online application? Did your grandchildren buy you a new tablet to email and video chat with them, but you can’t figure out where to begin?
These are some of the most frequent questions we address during Book-a-Librarian, and we can help with so many other possibilities. Montrose Library has a whole host of online databases that could help you with your business, language acquisition, genealogical research, and more--we can help you find the right tools for you. If you’re curious about that mysterious Colorado Room just beyond the public access computers, we’d love to take you on a tour of everything it has to offer and guide you on how to use the microfilm machine.
Have you returned to school and found you are lost when assigned to write a research paper? We can assist in helping you explore your options, structure your research, and format a bibliography. Long-story short: if you have a question about how to do something, Book-a-Librarian is for you.
Now that we’ve piqued your interest, it’s time to book one of us! This service is available at the library during our normal hours of operation, but we do ask for advance notice so that we may make the necessary preparations for your session. To schedule a Book-a-Librarian, you may stop by the reference desk in person, contact us at 970-249-9656, extension 3, or email us at refdesk@montroselibrary.org.
We can sit down with you for up to one hour at a time--if you find you need more time with us, we can schedule additional Book-a-Librarian sessions for later dates.
If you are wondering if Book-a-Librarian can help address your question, please do not hesitate to contact us. As librarians, we are excited to empower our community with the knowledge and skills they wish to acquire, and we hope that the library can be that jumping-off point for you.
Lindsay Beckman is head of Adult Services at Montrose Regional Library.
