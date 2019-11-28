The 45th Annual Basement Boutique is taking place this weekend, both Friday and Saturday, at the Pavilion in Montrose. Over 31 artists will have their creations on sale for Christmas gift giving, or just personal enjoyment.
This show is unique in that it is a juried show, meaning the Board Of Directors of the Basement Boutique Co-op personally review each artisan to make sure the crafts are up to their standards. One of the newcomers to the show is donating the profits from the sale of her jewelry to the Montrose Animal Protection Agency (MAPA.) Basement Boutique will also be a collection point for canned and boxed foods for Sharing Ministries. Shoppers can leave their donations by the Christmas tree in the lobby of the Pavilion. The Co-op started doing this in the mid-1990s, another way they can give back to their community.
The name of the show came from it’s origination in the basement of one of the founding members. They have progressed over the years and Wendy Burrell is one of the longest remaining members left. She started with the show in 1986 and is still going strong today.
“This is a great group of people and the show is different every year. This Co-op makes it a nice way to have a place to sell what you design” Burrell said.
“In my opinion, this is the best show in town. Everybody is a local artist or craftsperson and there is something for everyone’s budget.”
This show will feature pottery, jewelry, metalwork, fused glass pieces, jams, jellies, syrups, turned wood bowls and vases, leather work, watercolors, photography, felted hats and knitting, sewn fabric items, greeting cards, wood carvings, painted porcelain, old world Santas, pressed flower designs and more.
Leslie Brown is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
