Todd Park Mohr and his band are coming to rock the Western Slope of Colorado on June 17 at The Bridges Country Club in Montrose.
“Who?” you ask. Maybe you know them better as Big Head Todd and the Monsters, four guys who can blast you to the back of the venue when they turn up their blues /rock amps to bring hits like Bittersweet, Black Beehive, and Broken Heart Savior to life.
The born and bred Colorado rockers, the group will be doing their big sound blues/rock thing live on the outdoor stage at The Bridges Golf and Country Club, resuming the club’s summer concert series.
“Todd and the Monsters are a great band to help us revive our Summer Concert series after a two-year hiatus,” said Eric Feely, Bridges general manager. “We are extremely excited to have them play for us.”
“Our band members are all native Coloradans! We all grew up enjoying the beauty of the state and we are looking forward to seeing the Western Slope again,” says the leader of Monsters, a group that is no flash-in-the-pan, one-hit-wonder band.
Big Head Todd and the Monsters have been around since the early 80s And, yes, they started in a garage. That is where Todd, Brian Nevens, and Rob Squires started jamming their brains out and matriculating their way through the frat party, house party gig, and bar room school of rock. Jeremy Lawton joined the band along the way.
Mohr says that he wasn’t even old enough to drink when they became a fixture on the Colorado bar scene. He is the lead singer and guitar artist and he writes all the original material that the band thrives on. Nevin does drums and Squires plays bass and sings. Lawton excels on keyboard, guitar, and vocals.
The ensemble covers a wide spectrum of blues and rock, and a melding of those genre. Over the years their music has been influenced by a lot of great bands.
“We are all fans of Led Zeppelin, Rolling Stones, Beatles just like everybody else. I love blues, and more recently, older “pre-war” blues,” says Mohr. His song writing has been rooted in the world’s great songwriters like Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Cash, Burt Bacharach, and blues icon, John Lee Hooker.
If you heard the band 20 years ago, the band you hear now is the same one, only better says Mohr.
“Our band, I like to think, has gotten better. I am a better guitarist and singer. Hopefully, material has evolved, but I can’t exactly say how as we are still very much roots driven. We have always been a band with a strong work ethic and over time we think it is paying off. However, we still are very aware that people want to see us play their favorite music,” he said.
Mohr grew up in a house where there was always music. Mom played a piano and Dad had a Gibson guitar.
“My mother played me ‘Peter and the Wolf’ over and over again as a toddler,” recalls Mohr. “Music was always nearby, but when I was a teen a discovered R&B and blues through a used record store near my house.”
It has been a big thrill for Mohr to eventually appear on stage with many of those blues and rock masters who were his idols. They have performed and collaborated with the likes of Neil Young, Allman Brothers, John Prine, Albert Collins, James Cotton, John Lee Hooker, Hubert Sumlin, B.B. King, and dozens more.
Nowadays, the band is as busy as it ever was, playing to sold out venues 80-100 times a year.
The event at The Bridges is a restart of the popular summer concert series that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The general admission tickets are $40, with a limited number of VIP seat still up for grabs at $140. The VIP ticket includes the continuous food buffet, all beverages, and access to the clubhouse. Tickets available at BrownPaperTicket.com and at The Bridges Clubhouse, 2500 Bridges Drive.
The concert benefits two local non-profit groups. Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center is a child-friendly facility that provides child victims a safe, non-threatening place to tell what happened to them during necessary investigations of child abuse.
The other beneficiary is the Montrose Community Foundation. Originally, the group was founded in 1989 as Montrose Rotary Club Youth Foundation. In 2006 the name was changed to Montrose Community Foundation to better describe the support the foundation gives to the community.
This year’s concert was underwritten by several sponsors, including The Cadez Family; Alpine Bank; the City of Montrose; Flower Motor Company; Timberline Bank; TEI Rock Drills; Ultimate Design Construction; Cindy Watson Financial; Mountain West Financial; David and Gaynelle Mize; and Dalby, Wendland and Co.