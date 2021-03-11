In the library column this week, I would like to submit a book review from my dog, Sunny.
Sunny is a sometimes voracious reader and has a great interest in the printed word.
A recent example of her reading is the book “Blues in the Dark” by Raymond Bensen.
According to Sunny (and the publisher), “Karissa Glover is a movie producer who moves into a decrepit but functional old mansion in the West Adams Heights area of Los Angeles, where black celebrities of yesteryear –Hattie McDaniel, Louise Beavers, and others once resided.
The former owner was a white actress, Blair Kendrick, who often starred as the ‘bad girl’ a femme fatale in films noir of the 1940s.
However, Blair’s career was cut short when she was tragically killed by the mob after allegedly witnessing the slaying of a corrupt studio head in 1949.
As Karissa and her producing partner decide to develop a modern film noir about Blair Kendrick, malevolent forces from the past attempt to stop them first with intimidation, and then with the thread of murder.
Is this because Karissa has learned that Blair was involved in a then-taboo interracial relationship with jazz musician Hank Marley?
What really happened on the night that death struck in a dimly lit studio mogul’s office?
The consequences of Blair and Hank’s doomed love affair still resonate in the present day as Karissa attempts to unravel Blair’s secrets.
Jumping from the present day happenings in Karissa’s life to the 1940s and Blair’s life experiences, and then to a screenplay of the movie that is the product of Karissa’s work is really the glue that holds this story together.
Perhaps this glue is what captured Sunny’s attention in the first place.
It truly is a mystery.
If you, like Sunny, like the noir type mysteries, the library and the Marmot system has a great deal to offer you.
So far, Sunny hasn’t shown any interest in the DVD of “The Big Sleep” starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall it is a classic.
Based on the novel by Raymond Chandler, this is the epitome of the gritty detective novel.
You may also look into Dashiell Hammett, Ross McDonald or James M. Cain. I’ve also read a couple of Elmore Leonard e-books lately, but Sunny has shown little appetite for them.
Should you want to read “Blues in the Dark” for yourself right now, you will have to find it from another Marmot library as the Montrose copy is listed as damaged.
Sunny highly recommends it though, and thinks you will find it a tasty treat that will give you several hours of enjoyment.
I also recommend the book, but must tell you that in all fairness, I didn’t relish it with the same gusto as Sunny.
I do suggest if you have literate pets that you read along with them as to do otherwise can get expensive.
