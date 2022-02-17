Random Acts of Kindness Day takes place today, Feb. 17. People around the world use that day to celebrate kindness. Whether you choose to do that by holding the door open for someone, buying somebody a cup of coffee, or any other act of kindness and generosity, the library has a book to encourage and inspire you.
There are many practical benefits to kindness and compassion.
Piero Ferrucci reflects on the benefits of kindness for the world, and the people practicing it, in “The Power of Kindness: The Unexpected Benefits of Leading a Compassionate Life.”
You could check out the book, “Dare to be Kind: How Extraordinary Compassion Can Transform Our World,” by Lizze Velasquez. She reflects on her experiences being bullied and uses them to explore how the causes behind cruelty can be used to encourage world-changing kindness.
You could also watch our DVD“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” to be inspired by a movie based on the life of Mister Rogers.
The library has a number of books about the heartwarming effects of kindness on others.
Nicholas D. Kristof explores ways that people are impacting the world with kindness and generosity in “A Path Appears: Transforming Lives, Creating Opportunity.” That is available as a book at the library and as an eBook on Libby and Overdrive.
In “The 13th Gift: A True Story of a Christmas Miracle,” Joanne Huist Smith writes about how random acts of kindness helped her family heal after the untimely death of her husband.
Carissa Phelps writes about her struggles as a homeless child, the generosity of strangers that helped her escape and thrive, and her current efforts helping homeless and at-risk youth find their own paths to a better life. You can read about her story in “Runaway Girl: Escaping Life on the Streets, One Helping Hand at a Time.”
Both of those books are available at the library.
It is prudent to think about the best ways to use resources to help others. In “Charity Detox: What Charity Would Look Like if We Cared about Results” Robert D. Lupton writes about how to help others most effectively with charity. He points out a number of charitable organizations that are using their resources wisely.
Celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day by sharing some kindness and joy with the world around you. The library is happy to provide heartwarming books and movies that illustrate the importance of kindness, and the effects it can have on the world!
Taylor Evans is an Adult Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
