Books-n-Bites library program discusses bullying

Gail D. Villanueva's novel "Sugar and Spite" is this month's read for the library's Books-n-Bites club, where PEER Kindness is invited to discuss the book's themes of friendship and bullying. (Courtesy photo) 

Books-n-Bites, a book club for children between the ages of 9 and 13, was started around a year ago, boasting up to a dozen people at their monthly meetings. For the next meeting, Thursday, June 22, at 4:30 p.m., the library has invited PEER Kindness to discuss friendship and bullying. 

While Molly Benson, youth services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library, may pick a selection of potential reads for book club members to vote on, the pre-teens are also free to nominate their own books. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?