Books-n-Bites library program discusses bullying

Gail D. Villanueva's novel "Sugar and Spite" is this month's read for the library's Books-n-Bites club, where PEER Kindness is invited to discuss the book's themes of friendship and bullying. (Courtesy photo)
Books-n-Bites, a book club for children between the ages of 9 and 13, was started around a year ago, boasting up to a dozen people at their monthly meetings. For the next meeting, Thursday, June 22, at 4:30 p.m., the library has invited PEER Kindness to discuss friendship and bullying.
While Molly Benson, youth services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library, may pick a selection of potential reads for book club members to vote on, the pre-teens are also free to nominate their own books.
“I look for books that will engage them,” explained Benson, noting that they will also rotate between graphic novels and chapter books.
For this month’s meeting, the members chose “Sugar and Spite” by Gail D. Villanueva.
The novel follows two girls, Claudine and Jolina, who must navigate the messy waters of friendship and being unkind to one another.
While the magical elements of the book and its bright cover were possible reasons that members chose this book, shared Benson, several kids of the club were excited to read it.
This discussion also gave an opportunity for a partnership to bloom.
“So this summer our library theme is All Together Now and it’s about friendship, kindness, and unity, so I reached out to PEER Kindness to see if we could partner with them,” said the youth services librarian.
According to program director for PEER Kindness, Beth Meek, the organization that advocates for a PEER (positive, encouraging, empathetic, respectful) stance and works to prevent bullying has partnered with the library in the past on other youth programs.
When it came to this month’s Books-n-Bites meeting, Meek shared: “Being invited to have a discussion about this book that talks about bullying allows us to open a conversation and help guide youth through the challenges that come with bullying behaviors.”
Meek finds the book well-written and relatable to the club’s age group.
PEER Kindness works with multiple community organizations, families, and schools on bullying intervention and prevention, said Meek. “Prevention is the upstream work, teaching about bullying and conflict, kindness.”
This collaboration for their meeting is a unique situation, said Benson, although it could lead to similar partnerships in the future.
Regarding the summer theme, Benson shared :“It just felt like a really good fit.”
The librarian also remarked that she is glad to have PEER Kindness there for the discussion. While she usually comes to discussion with a list of questions to prompt the pre-teens, meetings have a loose structure to them and the organization can help navigate what can be a difficult topic.
“We let the kids lead,” said Meek on how they handle these conversations.
“They will have questions, share experiences and look for advice for possible solutions. With all of our discussions we remind kids that it is a safe place to share-given that if someone is in danger of harming themselves or others, or is being harmed we will make the proper reports, and that we have no judgment-we work with all youth experiencing bullying,” continued Meek. “Whether the bullying behavior is happening to them, they are doing the bullying behavior, or they have seen it and want to know how they can help to change the behavior.”
Although PEER works with youth from preschool to seniors in high school, the program director explained that kids from 9 to 13 tend to experience more bullying behaviors.
“There are a lot of changes that happen during this age as kids gain more autonomy and begin to discover who they are and where they want to belong in the world,” she said.
Both Meek and Benson have hopes for what the book club takes away from this discussion.
“I hope that they take away that while bullying behaviors are never ok, perhaps they can see why someone may engage in bullying behaviors,” said the program director. “I also hope that they come away with a perhaps new to them resource, PEER Kindness that they can use as needed or can share with others.”
Meek also stated that these discussions helps PEER learn what the youth is experiencing and what they need support with.
“I think that one of the great things about book clubs in particular is it gives you a chance to dive deeper into topics and themes that you might not… you don’t really spend a lot of time thinking about with some intensity,” said Benson.
You can sign up for the book club at bit.ly/mrldyouth. The first 15 who sign up receive a free copy of that month’s book.
There are still books available for next week’s discussion, said Benson.
The club meets in the library’s meeting room at 320 S. Second St.
Meek also invites people to visit PEER Kindness at its new location, 207 S. Fourth St.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone