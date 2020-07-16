The Bow Wow Film Festival will be online July 24 - Aug. 7.
The film festival celebrates, educates and inspires all things dog via the art of the short film.
For $16, people can watch the film festival from the comfort of their homes. Tickets can be found online.
The Second Chance Humane Society’s online auction will run concurrently throughout the Bow Wow Film Festival. Bid on artwork, gift certificates, sporting gear, pet gear, trips, and more. Details will be posted online.
The auction benefits Second Chance, helping it achieve its mission of saving the lives of cats and dogs by connecting them with loving homes.
