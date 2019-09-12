Submit your X-Rays to Telluride Arts and be part of a unique community exhibit.

The arts district is seeking submissions of X-Ray files to be printed and displayed as part of an upcoming art exhibit and would also like to include small artifacts, short stories, poems, etc. that tell the story of how you broke and/or got back together (optional).

Submissions are open through Sept. 17.

Email full-sized X-ray files and the name to be credited to molly@telluridearts.org, along with any accompanying writings or artifacts. Entries can be anonymous, if preferred.

Entries are free and open to anyone of any age. The exhibit will be on display October-November at the Telluride Arts HQ Gallery, located at 135 W. Pacific Ave. in Telluride.

