A new form of entertainment has arrived in Montrose.
Escape Room Montrose opened to the public on Monday and is available for bookings. All ages are welcome, but it is recommended that children be at least 7.
An escape room is a live, interactive game where participants find clues and solve puzzles, and are challenged to escape the room before the timer ends — participants have 60 minutes to complete the puzzles and challenges.
Audrey Norris, a Montrose resident, has waited months to open the new business, and recently was able to put the finishing touches on the first escape room, “North Pole Shift,” a themed game focused on problem solving and connecting clues where participants must reset the Magnetic Pole.
“I spend [money] to go have fun and have an experience and have something to talk about for the next several months with all my friends. That’s what an escape room is supposed to be. That’s what it is for me. It’s fun,” Norris said.
The room is located at Tessitore Court, Suite A, right off East Main Street and across the street from Jimmer’s and Days Inn, and next to Alpine Bank. The game is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. There is a game-time schedule, so Norris recommends booking at least one hour in advance. Walk-ins are available, but provides no guarantees for an available room. The cost is $25 per person, and up to six players can play per session. Masks are required, and teams are asked to be limited to family members or friends due to the novel coronavirus.
Participants are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes prior to their scheduled time to receive instructions and prepare.
More information can be found on the website. For questions or concerns, call Escape Room Montrose at 970-615-7415 or email contact@escaperoommontrose.com.
To keep patrons safe during the pandemic, Norris is taking extra measures in providing a safe environment. She purchased a negative ion and ozone emitter, designed to emit ozone that will clean the air, and Norris herself will be cleaning and disinfecting all props and surfaces in the escape room in-between games.
Norris, a self-proclaimed escape room aficionado who has participated in several game rooms in other states, said she wanted to bring an interactive, enjoyable experience to the community with the game room.
The difficulty level is easy, Norris added, as she wants to introduce escape rooms to the region and give participants a chance to complete the challenge so that can be a part of the experience.
According to her website, the themes coincide with a “more friendly, fun, and silly” environment, rather than an escape room that features frightening elements.
Norris originally planned to open the escape room in March or April. She scheduled to do all of her business shopping on a weekend in March.
Those plans were quickly foiled when the shutdowns and closures occurred a day before, leaving Norris scrambling for ways to find the supplies she needed.
She waited for stores to open, shopped online, and eventually was able to scrounge together all the pieces needed to finish the room.
Now, her first room of three is ready. Norris plans to add two more rooms to the business — the second, titled, “A tribute to Stephen Hawking — The Black Hole Room,” is currently under construction in the building, and the third is in the development stage.
Norris said the escape room can host birthday parties, corporate team building, and other group oriented events.
“It’s the most fun you’ll have in an hour that you’ll be talking about for months,” Norris said.
