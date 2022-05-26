Car, truck and rod show returns June 3

Special to the Montrose Daily Press
The 27th Annual Colorful Car, Truck and Rod Show returns for three days, with a free show to the public and other events.
The show is free to the public and has attracted nearly 200 cars, trucks, and rods from throughout Colorado, and surrounding states including Utah, Wyoming, and Texas.
Proceeds from this event hosted by the Black Canyon Classics Car Club benefit a local charitable organization as well support a scholarship fund. This year’s beneficiary is the Valley Symphony Association, a regional, all-volunteer performing arts organization that concluded its landmark 50th jubilee season last month. The scholarship award will be announced at Saturday’s event.
“We’re excited to see this many cars, trucks, and rods come to town, and we thank our many sponsors here in Montrose,” Black Canyon Classics Car Club Vice President George Allen said. “It makes for a perfect family outing.”
Friday, June 3, from 5 — 8 p.m., show participants will be available for viewing on Montrose’s Historic Main Street between South Townsend Avenue to South Park Avenue.
Classic Hits KUBC Gold AM580/FM104.5 will support the Friday event with a live remote from 4:30-8:30 p.m., and the First Friday Art Walk, sponsored by Montrose Center for the Arts, will also be in full force from 5 — 7p.m.
“We’re happy to help add to the crowd for both events,” Black Canyon Classics Car Club President Shane Brown said.
Saturday June 4, from 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., the event shifts to Cerise Park where the vehicles will again be on display. Five food trucks and three dessert wagons will be available.
The event line up also includes a pin-up girl contest, a swap meet, silent auction, hourly drawings for prizes, awarding the club’s scholarship, along with numerous trophy presentations and awards. Afterward, they’ll cruise to the Star Drive-In Theatre to enjoy movies under the stars.
“Classic cars, like classic music, draw discerning crowds,” VSA Board President Hartland H. Clubb Jr., said. “Both organizations are staples in our communities, and the VSA is excited to take part to support the Colorful Colorado Car, Truck and Rod Show and are appreciative of the Black Canyon Classics Car Club’s support the VSA.”
Members of the VSA Chorus will perform the National Anthem at noon and members of the VSA Orchestra’s brass ensemble will play during the day’s festivities.
Sunday, June 5, event participants will leave Cerise Park for a group cruise. “It’ll be a perfect ending to a great weekend,” Van Allen said.
For more information about the show, visit BlackCanyonClassics.org or on Facebook at BlackCanyonClassicCarClub and BlackCanyonClassicsCarShow.
For information about the VSA’s upcoming season 51, visit the VSA on Facebook @valleysymphonyassociation, online at ValleySymphony.org, call 970-275-8676, or email info@ValleySymphony.org.