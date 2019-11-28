The Valley Symphony Association (VSA) presents “Christmas By Candlelight XI” on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 1, 3 p.m. at the Montrose Pavilion. The VSA is an all-volunteer regional performing arts organization in its 49th year. Over 100 musicians, ranging in age from 16 to 93, share the stage for the group’s two Christmas concerts.
Their annual holiday offering celebrates the sounds of the season in light-hearted fashion. The orchestra and chorus come together to present an array of traditional carols, hymns, and spirituals, along with popular secular seasonal selections. The concert culminates with the “Hallelujah” chorus from Handel’s “Messiah.”
“We are grateful to Volunteers of America (VOA) for stepping up as our December concert partner for the second year in a row,” VSA board member Priscilla Fry said.
“Music brings passion and joy to life, and we witness the amazing effects music has on the lives of those we serve in our various healthcare and housing programs,” VOA Regional Marketing
Director Erin Berge said. “The missions of VSA and VOA align in that we both seek to uplift and enrich lives.
One of the many ways we provide this is through the enjoyment of music. Music sparks memories and connects us to our happiest moments, especially around the holidays.
We sincerely appreciate the opportunity to partner with the VSA in their Christmas by Candlelight concerts.”
In Western Colorado, VOA provides a network of housing and health services, mostly to older adults including four independent senior apartment communities, The Homestead of Montrose assisted living; Valley Manor Care Center and Horizons Care Center, both offering long term care, short-term rehabilitation and memory support; Home Health of Western Colorado with in-home skilled nursing care; Senior CommUnity Care PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) with wrap around services to help keep participants living independently at home; Senior CommUnity Meals with community dining sites and meals on wheels; and AdvantAge Health Resource Centers offering options counseling, referrals and information.
For information, upcoming concerts, tickets, and the audition process, visit the VSA on Facebook @ValleySymphonyAssociation and at ValleySymphony.net. Tickets are available online, in Delta at Clubb’s, in Montrose at the Montrose Pavilion and Maggie’s Books, and at the door on event days.
