Praise Him ministries is proud to announce Grammy winner Chris Tomlin will headline Rise Up on Sept. 11.
Rise Up, hosted by Praise Him Ministries is bringing together some of the most popular Christian bands: Chris Tomlin, Danny Gokey and Jordan Feliz for a night of praise and worship on the Western Slope.
Former U.S. Navy Seal Chad Williams, author of the book, “Seal of God,” will also share a special message remembering a significant date and time in U.S. history.
“This distinctive and timely event will bring the Christian community together to remember and to celebrate what God has done to restore our country and honor His presence in our lives,” said Jorge Hernandez, Praise Him Ministries executive director.
The event will be held at the amphitheater as Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. with the event starting at 5 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are available through Thursday July 29 at 10 p.m. On sale to the public tickets will begin Friday, July 30 at 10 a.m. at phmtickets.com.
