CMS students explore new areas of music through distance learning

With the transition from traditional in-class instruction to distance learning, Natasha Pratt, a vocal music teacher at Columbine Middle School, is taking this time as an opportunity to explore new aspects of music with her students.
By connecting with students through online platforms, Pratt said her students are able to discuss what makes music good.
“Switching to online teaching is an interesting experience for all of us, students and teachers alike,” she said.
As part of their distance learning curriculum, students have discussed styles of music and performance, their favorite genres and posted links to their favorite songs and artists. Some of the students’ favorite songs were “Getaway Car” by Taylor Swift, “Defying Gravity” from the Broadway show Wicked and “Viva la Vida” by Coldplay.
Their question for the week of April 13 challenged students to describe the pros and cons of live music compared to recorded music.
While analyzing the pros and cons of live and recorded music, some students also reflected on the pros and cons of distance learning compared to in-class learning, including seventh grader Levi Blair. He said one of the pros to distance learning is being able to work on coursework in his bed. Another benefit is being able to ask the teacher questions privately.
“You can also easily ask questions, because some kids get embarrassed to ask questions in front of other students because they don’t want them thinking they’re not as smart as everyone else, but at home, you can easily email the teacher and no student will see it,” he said.
While he can complete his assignments from the comforts of home, Blair said it’s more challenging to talk to teachers through Zoom or over the phone as he prefers face-to-face communication.
Despite the challenges with communication, Blair has appreciated the opportunities to take breaks from assignments when he needs them.
“Students can take a break if they get frustrated with the assignment, that way they don’t drive themselves nuts trying to accomplish it,” he said.
Kaydence Wilson, a CMS eighth grader, also likes the flexibility in her day with distance learning.
“It’s nice to be able to have more free time for myself and be able to do more things during my day than just school work, but I can’t wait to get back in my normal school routine,” she said.
After the district announced the plan to transition to distance learning for the remainder of the school year, Faith Breshears, a CMS sixth grader, had concerns.
“When I heard that school was canceled, I was kind of worried that I wouldn’t be ready for next year,” Breshears said. “Then, online schooling started and I was excited to be able to continue school.”
Since engaging in distance learning with classmates, Breshears said her teachers have helped her stay on schedule.
“This online schooling is definitely a change, but I think it is good,” she said. “The teachers are keeping us up-to-date with our assignments and having video meetings, so we can ask questions if we need.”
Continuing through the curriculum, Pratt said her students will begin studying music history in a few weeks where they will compile the information in presentations to share with the class through Google Classroom.
“My students will be doing their own research to discover more about where music came from and what kind of music is typical of each era,” Pratt said. “My hope is that the unit on history will open students to more styles of music and to gain an appreciation for more than just the pop music to which they listen regularly.”
Students will wrap up their school year with a fun music activity using the GarageBand app on their iPads.
“I will tutor my students in how to use GarageBand to create their own loops and tracks,” she said. “Students will have the chance to experiment with different sounds and decide for themselves what they think works together and what makes for an interesting piece of music.”
While Pratt said she misses interacting with her students during music class at school, distance learning has opened an opportunity for them to explore areas of music they would not normally learn in the classroom.
Lauren Brant is a staff writer and the digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.
