With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping the world off balance and few travel restrictions being lifted, you might wonder what use a passport is right now.
Well, I may have an answer, but it’s not what you’d think.
People applying for passports are travelers and explorers who experience cultures and events around the world. Some passports are for work, others for play, but they all give the owner access to a bigger part of the world than they previously had.
September is Library Card Sign Up Month and while it’s not a passport, a library card is strikingly similar!
Both require a sign-up so we know who the owns it and both require renewals just in case you moved or got a new name. They both give you access to other cultures and places around the globe and opportunities to travel again and again, though if you lose your library card, you won’t be stuck on the wrong side of a border wall.
Anyone can have a library card and after providing a couple pieces of information, like your name and where you live. Once that’s done, you’ll get access to millions of titles about places and all over the world! And nowadays, checking out books, CDs, or DVDs is so easy, you don’t even have to leave your house.
Check out literature from the 400s Non-Fiction to learn a new language or from the 900s to discover new cultures from the past and present.
Having a library card gives you access to extensive literary collections on the internet for checkout on your computer, tablet or phone. The library has several apps that you can download and login into using your library card to make the experience easy and fun; Libby and Overdrive, for example.
And for educators and caregivers, we have free online content to get readers of all ages reading more nonfiction and writing their own stories. Scholastics’ websites Teachables and Bookflix will give users access to books and printable materials for enhancing any reader’s learning experience.
So, when it comes to learning about new languages or cultures, a passport can help you find incredible adventures and our Passport Program can help you do that once we open back up fully. But in the meantime, why don’t you consider picking up a different kind of passport, a library card?
James Stetson is a Youth Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
