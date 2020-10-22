Over the past 30 years I have written many, many columns so it isn’t surprising that occasionally I come up a bit empty for ideas. Last week, I was wondering what to write, so I asked someone at the dog park what they would want to know about the library. The reply was actually something I’ve thought about and worked on for a long time. He said he had fond memories of the library from when he was a child but he was certain libraries had changed. He wanted to know how they had changed.
This, I thought, was a great question, made even more pertinent by all the changes brought about this year by COVID-19. Although things have settled a bit, it still seems as if things are changing weekly, if not daily. Like everyone else, the library is trying to figure things out. We have had to really change our thinking and it has been tough. I have always emphasized strong customer service at the library, but during the pandemic, I have had to step back and prioritize safety over service at times. The most satisfying efforts are when we can figure out how to deliver excellent service safely. The problem comes when that doesn’t seem possible. It frustrates me, staff and customers. None of us like to frustrate customers, but I have had to say no to my staff more this year than in all of my other 29 years as a director combined. But, knock on wood, the district hasn’t had any COVID incidents thus far.
And the library district has had some tremendous successes this past year. Staff struggled with how to provide a summer reading program, one of our biggest efforts each year, without having in person programming. Staff came up with the idea of providing bags with a summer reading craft, a free book, and for children, free meals courtesy of a grant. The library gave out 1,500 adult bags, 240 bags to teens, 2,859 youth services bags, 2,425 bags to outreach patrons and a whopping 10,300 food packets! That’s 7,024 books that are now in people’s homes on a permanent basis. And staff had the idea of using the funds the district usually spends on programs for the summer to pay for these give away books. It really was an amazing summer.
In addition, the library really focused on our electronic resources this summer. E-book use has dramatically increased as has delivering programs electronically. Adult services staff has some amazing electronic programs. The library book club figured out how to meet over Zoom. The teen advisory board stayed active all summer by having Zoom meetings. It really has been incredible how much service the library has provided and how much activity there has been, even when locked down. When creative solutions were needed, staff came up with them. I think this is the best example of how public libraries aren’t the libraries of my youth.
Check out our website for electronic resources. Take advantage of the home delivery and curbside services that have been put in place to deliver library materials to our customers safely, or come in and browse the collection and see how we are encouraging social distancing and mask wearing, again, to keep all of us safe. The library will continue to do what it has always done: serve our patrons to the best of our abilities.
