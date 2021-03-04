I’m sure everyone is familiar with the old adage, “Which is better, the book or the movie?” Now, due to the advent of streaming services and their adaptation of various books and series of books, one has to wonder which is better, the book or the streaming series? There are so many streaming platforms out there right now, each of which have dived into adapting various books or series for their service. There truly is something trending for every taste, every genre.
Take for example, Netflix, the granddaddy of streaming services, which has several popular series right now. “Anne with an E” is a wonderful series for families based on the Anne of Green Gables series by Lucy Montgomery. This series follows colorful Anne from her arrival at Green Gables to her adventures and self-discovery. Netflix also brought us the very popular “Firefly Lane” series based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah. Follow along with best friends Tully & Kate as their relationship evolves, but never wains, over the years.
If suspense is your niche, check out “Big Sky” on Hulu. Episodes are based on C.J. Box’s The Highway series and keeps you on the edge of your seat! Hulu also brought us “The Handmaid’s Tale” based on the dystopian novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood. Season four is set to premier sometime in 2021.
PBS has created two adaptions sure to captivate audiences. The first is “Call the Midwife” based on the novel by Jennifer Worth, which follows midwives practicing on the poverty-stricken east side of London in the 1950s. “All Creatures Great & Small” is another PBS marvel. It follows the adventurous life of author and British veterinarian James Herriot. He practiced for almost 50 years and wrote a series of heartwarming books.
Disney Plus, a relative newcomer to the streaming stage, has jumped right in to creating original content based on books. “The Right Stuff,” for example, is based on the 1983 book of the same name by Tom Wolfe and a 1983 movie adaptation. Then of course, we must talk about “The Mandalorian,” by Star Wars creator George Lucas, which is based loosely on the films and the books (and graphic novels) that have resulted from the franchise.
These series are just the tip of the iceberg as to what is available to binge-watch on your favorite streaming service. Some of my person favorites include: “The Willoughby’s”, “Sweet Magnolias”, “Virgin River”, “Self-Made” (about the life of Madam C.J. Walker) and the “Queen’s Gambit” on Netflix and “Shrill” on Hulu.
As a librarian, I naturally must recommend reading the book(s) first and then indulging in the streaming series before casting your vote. So…come by the adult services desk at the library for help finding the books that these (and more) popular streaming series are based on and check one out to read today! I’m curious to discover which you think is better — the book or the streaming series!
Laura McLean is an adult services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
