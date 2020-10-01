COLUMN: Censorship on display for Banned Books Week

Quick trivia question: what famous book begins with the line, “It was a pleasure to burn?”
Many of us remember this one from high school, “Fahrenheit 451,” written by legendary science fiction writer Ray Bradbury. What may surprise you to know is this book about the dangers of censoring literature has itself been the subject of censorship attempts. School boards and parents as recently as 2006 have objected to vulgarity and descriptions of the burning of the Bible in this work, not realizing the irony of their actions.
Because this is Banned Books Week, I have been contemplating the message of Bradbury’s story about book burnings. He wrote “Fahrenheit 451” in the 1950s during the height of the McCarthy Era, when the American public found itself swept up in fear over communism covertly spreading in the United States.
It may seem like such a long time ago, but the underlying issue may always be with us. When we are afraid or offended, we feel that action must be taken. We naturally want our children to be protected. But this can quickly go too far if we aren’t thoughtful about the choices we make.
Banned Books Week celebrates your freedom to read what you choose to read, and points out the dangers in censoring literature. If you visit the library this week, look for a trail that will lead you throughout the library to displays of banned books — everything from adult non-fiction to teen novels and children’s picture books —with slips explaining why the particular work was suggested for removal. What stuns me is how many great works that have changed me and opened my mind are on this list.
“To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee has been challenged since its publication for reasons ranging from profanity and racial slurs, to descriptions of rape.
“I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” the heartbreaking autobiography of Maya Angelou’s troubled childhood, has been challenged for language, sexually-explicit scenes, and depictions of religion deemed irreverent.
“The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain, considered one of America’s greatest novels, has been a subject of criticism and censorship since its publication in 1885.
It’s easy to be offended by what Twain wrote about in his novel. Slavery and racist language are offensive to many of us. One of my college professors even suggested he would not allow his own high-school age children to read the book. Personally, I am thankful this book has always been available to me at a library or bookstore. From the beginning to the end, it’s like a window into an America that we should never forget simply because it is disturbing and offensive.
While the library is committed to making these books available, we also welcome your feedback on materials that you find objectionable or inappropriate. You have the right to formally challenge an item in the library by completing a form explaining your concerns and what action you think should be taken.
Challenged items are reviewed thoroughly by the Library Director, with a response given within one week of the date that your challenge is received. In some cases, the best solution is to relocate the item to a different collection within the library.
Here’s a confession: There are books on the shelf in our library that deeply offend me. There may be others that offend you, perhaps even some of my cherished favorites. The books on display this week offer a poignant reminder of how much we would lose without our strong commitment to the freedom to read.
Jonathan Heath is an administrative assistant at the Montrose Regional Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.