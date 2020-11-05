COLUMN: Cozying up with classic books

Fall is a wonderful season. The weather is cooling, the leaves are turning beautiful shades of yellow, brown, orange and red and, even better, Thanksgiving is coming. What a perfect time to grab a cup of warm apple cider or hot chocolate, and settle down to read a classic book. We can help with...at least…finding a great classic.
Everyone has their favorite novels that they could read again and again. I feel that way about a variety of books including bittersweet ones, like “The Lovely Bones,” and adventurous ones, like “Life of Pi.” We have “The Lovely Bones” book, audio CD, eAudiobook, eBook and DVD in our catalog. We have the “Life of Pi” book, large print book, audio CD, eAudiobook and eBook in the catalog.
Those books don’t meet the definition of a literary classic, but they’re classic to me. Many books are greatly enjoyed by a lot of people, regardless of their status. I think those types of stories are very important. Nothing’s wrong with enjoying a little nostalgia from a story that’s special to you. Stop by the library, or peruse our catalog, and we hope you find many of those familiar books, audio cds, eAudiobooks and eBooks.
The differences between those personal classics and literary classics makes me wonder what exactly a “classic” is, and how we decide which stories are considered literary classics. In the article, “Literature Definitions: What Makes a Book a Classic,” Esther Lombardi discussed some central themes that all literary classics have in common. They must express high artistic quality, merit recognition and have themes (such as life, death, and faith) that are relevant to generations, have universal appeal to people from a wide range of backgrounds and make connections to and inspire connections in literature.
Any definition of a literary classic is a little hard to agree on. However, following those themes, a book like “Les Miserables” would qualify. It was published in 1862 and its artistic quality and universal themes, such as redemption and justice, have been appreciated by generations of people from many different backgrounds. It has inspired connections and adaptations for many years. We have the book, audio CD, two versions of the DVD, the eBook, eAudiobook, eComic and two music CDs. I must admit that I haven’t read the book but I have seen one of the movies we have, which was produced in 2012, and it’s a tear-jerker that I highly recommend.
The classic novel, “The Great Gatsby,” is one of my favorite books. It includes a number of universal themes, such as the emptiness of pursuing wealth and the futility of chasing after the past. Even with those dark themes, it has an extraordinary and complex main character in Jay Gatsby. This universally recognized classic, which was originally published in 1925, is available in several formats in our catalog. It’s available as a book, audio CD, eAudiobook, eBook and two versions of the DVD.
While you relax at home during this chilly and festive season, we encourage you to check out a good book and enjoy a classic tale. Whether it’s a literary classic, or just an old favorite of yours, you can look for it in our catalog and feel free to check it out.
We are always here to help you find a great book, audio CD, eAudiobook, eBook or DVD in our wonderful collection.
Taylor Evans is an Adult Services Librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
