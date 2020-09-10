Friend: (n). a person attached to another by feelings of affection or personal regard. A person who gives assistance; patron; supporter.
The Friends of the Montrose Library are good friends indeed. This dedicated group of volunteers work tirelessly to support the library mostly by sorting and selling donated books. When you donate a book to the library, the librarians look at it first to see if it should be added to the shelves. When a book isn’t added to the library’s collection, it is passed on to the Friends, and this is where the hard work begins.
Friends of the Library volunteers sort through tens of thousands of donated books and other materials every year. They keep the book sale shelves inside the library stocked, and in “normal times," they keep the Free Room in the library full of magazines and children’s books. Sorters also group books together in genres and fill hundreds of boxes to be kept for the popular biannual book sales that take place in spring and fall.
With the proceeds from the book sales and the in-library sale shelves, the Friends of the Library support library programs. Library staff can request funds from the Friends for special collection needs when materials budgets are short, or for program sponsorships. The Friends have long supported summer reading programming for the youth, adult, and teen services. They have supported an expanded travel books collection for adults, a new laminating machine, a new microfilm reader for the Colorado Room, and craft and programming materials for the Bookmobile. Without the Friends of the Library, the children’s Badge Quest program wouldn’t be available year-round and the Olathe Criterion would not be available in digital format through Colorado Historic Newspapers. Basically, whenever librarians have big ideas (which is often) the Friends are there to help those ideas become reality.
This year has been very different for every one of us, and the Friends of the Library are no exception. Unable to hold spring and fall book sales because of COVID-19, the Friends have done some rearranging in order to move the many, many donated books they receive. If you’ve been inside the library, you may have noticed that the “Books for Sale” shelves have moved. You may have also noticed that the books on those shelves are now organized by genre, and that fiction titles are alphabetized by author. There are sections for travel, western history, biographies, history, cookbooks and crafts as well. If you’re in the library, feel free to browse those shelves and take a book with you — just remember to leave a donation in the box.
Since the Free Room is currently closed, the Friends moved shelves for Children’s books near the book sale shelves, too. These books are free and anyone can take them home. There are also VHS tapes for those of you who (like me) still have a VHS player at home. These are also free for anyone who would like them.
Finally, as you are browsing the Friends’ books, be sure to pick up their informational brochure. Inside, you will find lots of information about all the ways they support our library, as well as an application so that you, yourself can become a Friend of the Montrose Library. As always, we appreciate our Friends, and all they do to make our library a better place.
Sara Rinne is Head of Adult Services at the Montrose Regional Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.