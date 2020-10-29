Step 1: Decide you want to start a podcast
Has your spouse begun “mm-hmming” and “yes, dearing” whenever you bring up the Battle of Hastings or the Penguins’ chance at the cup this year? Do you find yourself making really good jokes for friends and wishing that more people had heard you? Bored? Podcasting might be for you!
Step 2: Come up with a topic
What do you enjoy enough to talk about for multiple episodes? Will your idea run dry after two hours? Can you pivot to something else? Try to think more broadly than your original idea, in case you may need to branch out.
Step 3: Listen to other podcasts.
It’s always a good idea to know what others have recorded to get an idea of a gap you could fill. After all, people might enjoy another true crime podcast, but if you are an investigative journalist teaming up with a retired detective to talk about cold cases, listeners will probably tune-in to “Jensen and Holes: The Murder Squad” instead of your new show. However, there are enough obscure mini topics in history that you could snag some of the “stuff you missed in history class” listeners who have room in their listening schedules.
Some other suggestions:
Fiction: “Welcome to Nightvale,” “Limetown,” “Tanis,” “The Black Tapes Project”Banter & Comedy: “Lady to Lady,” “Throwing Shade,” “Couple’s Therapy”True Crime: “Murderous Roots,” “My Favorite Murder,” “Vanished,” “Someone Knows Something.”
General Entertainment: “The Office Ladies,” “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me,” “This American Life,” “Radio Lab.”
Step 4: Decide if you want to script your show
If you want to go it alone, scripting is the way to go. If you can’t quite manage to write a script, grab a friend who loves your topic as much as you do and get ready to record.
Step 5: Read up
Good news! The Montrose Regional Library has some reading material to help you get started on your podcast journey.
Check these out: “So You Want to Start a Podcast” by Kristen Meinzer. “Absolute Beginner’s Guide to Podcasting” by George W. Columbo. “Sound Reporting: the NPR Guide to Audio Journalism” and “Production” by Jonathan Kern.
If you’re under twelve, the library has you covered too — check out: “Making a Podcast” by Nadia Higgins. “How to Be a Blogger and Vlogger in 10 Easy Lessons” by Shane Birley. “Make a Podcast!” By Matt Anniss.
Step 6: Equipment
Do: Purchase a decent mic for audio quality. You can find a good mic for under $50.
Don’t: Bother buying editing software. Audacity is a free program that many podcasters use, especially when they’re first getting started.
Do: Get a foam mattress topper to line your “studio” space if echoes appear on your audio. Susan Vollenweder, co-host of “The History Chicks” and a 10-year podcasting veteran, has this same set up.
Step 7: Record
Deep breath. The first time is the hardest. By episode 10, recording won’t be so hard.
Step 8: Schedule
If you have nothing to do other than this podcast then, yes, you can publish weekly. If you work and/or have children and pets, no, you cannot.
Step 9: Distribution
Decide between services like Podbean, Anchor, Blubrry and others. Which one you pick will depend multiple factors, but hey, it’s easier than programming your own RSS feed.
Step 10: Send it out into the world.
Hit publish. Wait for the view counts to tally and for each episode to become available on various platforms.
You’ve done it. You’ve started a podcast.
Kacee Eddinger is a Youth Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.