It seems as if I have been writing about nothing but the COVID-19 pandemic all year. Hard to believe it was just last March that the library district began making plans and figuring out how to handle the effects of the virus. With the cooler weather coming on and all that brings, we are facing more and worse outbreaks. The staff, management, and board are all doing our best to keep the library open. You can help by wearing a mask and limiting your visit to an hour or less and social distancing while in the library. According to the Centers for Disease Control and public health experts, the best weapon we have to control the spread of the virus is to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
If you can’t or don’t want to wear a mask, there are other options for you to receive library materials. The library is still offering home delivery of items and curbside service. For home delivery, simply go online and put your materials on hold. During the process you can choose whether you want delivery or curbside. Choose delivery and the item will be put in a paper bag and dropped off at your front door. Requested items will be delivered to you on the next delivery day. Typically deliveries happen on Tuesdays and Fridays. You can also call into the library, talk to a librarian, figure out what you want and ask for it to be delivered. Staff will take care of getting your things onto the book van for delivery.
Curbside service happens in a similar way. You order online or phone in just like above, but instead of delivery, you either choose the option for curbside service if you are online, or tell the staff member you want to pick up your items curbside. After a day or two to process your things you will receive an email letting you know your bag is ready. Then you come to the library parking lot during curbside pick up times, Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon, and call the library. Call 970-249-9656 and choose option zero and someone will bring your bag out to you.
Don’t forget about about our electronic resources. If you need help setting up an account for Libby to get e-books or e-audios, our adult services staff can help you do that. They can do this over the phone, over zoom, or in person. They can also tell you about our databases and other ways you can find information online. Youth services staff have a wealth of information, projects, programs and crafts for your children. Check with them to see what they offer both online and in-person or for pickup or delivery.
As you can see, we are trying hard to make sure you can still get your books and other library materials. Montrose County just was set at the “yellow” level for COVID. If we go to orange, we will have to limit the number of people inside the library even further. If library staff get sick, we can’t do these things from quarantine or a sick bed. So please, do your part and help keep the library open. Wear a mask to the library and practice social distancing while you are there. Staff really do do love to help you. Together we can get through this.
