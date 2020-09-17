Check out these titles with some insight from Montrose Library staff:
John A’s pick: A reflection on her youth in mid-century Pittsburgh, Annie Dillard’s, “An American Childhood," narrates the author’s early experiences and reckonings with her conscious self.
I first read her memoir in college, returning to favorite passages over and over, so struck by their stunning lucidity that I went to the center of campus and watched university life unfold in rapt attention. A vivid portrayal of the worlds we behold both within and without, “An American Childhood” is a moving ode to the joy and richness of our interior lives.
Kacee’s pick: “Guards! Guards!” by Terry Pratchett. Sam Vimes, captain city guard of Ankh-Morpork, has plenty to deal with, even before they get an eager new recruit and a mysterious group of would-be magic users trying to raise a dragon from its ancient slumber. But he'll deal with it or die — well, maybe not die trying.
“Guards! Guards!” is a fine example of Pratchett's wit and excellent writing, and excellent introduction to the Discworld, if you've never had the pleasure. I particularly enjoyed the Lovecraftian undertones in trying to raise the dragon from its ancient slumber.
James’s pick: “The City of Ember: The Graphic Novel," by Jeanne DuPrau. In this graphic novel adaptation, the story of an isolated city with dwindling supplies and growing problems is engaging and quick to read.
I chose to read this dystopian sci-fi adventure because my wife recommended it from her fifth-grade students. Doon and Lina are teens who find themselves investigating problems in their isolated town of Ember. Little do they realize that their leaders are conspiring against them and only when the escape do they find out the truth; you will too when you check out this title.
Laura’s pick: “The Prize Winner of Defiance, Ohio," by Terry Ryan. This a true story about one enterprising mother, Evelyn Ryan, residing in Ohio, who entered contests sponsored by various establishments (mostly retail) as an ingenious way to help her brood in the 1950s when her husband couldn't adequately provide for their large family. She had a knack for writing jingles, solving puzzles or whatever the contest demanded of her. She was repeatedly chosen as a winner or finalist over several years. Evelyn won everything from free products, to cash to home appliances.
Elizabeth’s pick: Would you marry an evil queen to end a pandemic? Or plan a revolution against a mind-controlling species who lives on the moon? These are the types of decisions faced by the characters in “The Lunar Chronicles” by Marissa Meyer. I found myself so immersed in the world of cyborgs and werewolves that I was surprised when a common fairy tale plot point happened. I especially enjoyed Cinder's character growth from a servant into someone worthy to lead a kingdom. This series combines fantasy, science fiction and fairy tale characters all into one big adventure.
Tina’s pick: “My Kitchen Year: 136 Recipes That Saved My Life,” by Ruth Reichl. Ruth Reichl was the editor of Gourmet magazine for ten years before it unexpectedly shut down. In this book, she takes the reader with her through the year that follows as she relies on her favorite recipes to deal with the emotions of such an unexpected change in her life. This book is a heartwarming and relatable example of how we reconnect with what we find comfort in when we face dramatic changes in our lives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.