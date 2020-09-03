Here are some of my favorite things at or available through the library: staff recommendations, books displayed in the new arrivals shelves, the new quilt hung every month by the Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado, the extensive collection of western Colorado hiking guides, Dewey the Shelf Elf in the Children’s Department, as many documentaries as I could possibly want to stream on Kanopy and everything a person needs to complete the Census.
That might sound silly, but with only one month left to complete the Census — which occurs only once a decade, is mandated by the Constitution, affects representation in Congress and state legislatures and serves as key data for many federal funding allocations — I’m urgently reminded of the importance of the Census and the difficult circumstances in which it’s being conducted this year. I’m also urgently reminded that Sept. 30 is the final day for households to respond, whether by mail, phone or online.
At the library, people can find computers linked to the Census response form, information from the Census Bureau on how the Census will be completed, staff members ready to answer questions about how to complete the Census and resources about how data from the Census is used. Completing the form takes fewer than 10 minutes — and you even can complete it within the library, from your phone or a library computer, if you wish. Plus, you can choose to respond in one of 13 different languages (and the Census provides video guides and glossaries in 59 languages).
For data lovers and community advocates, I would be remissed as a reference librarian if I failed to point out that the Colorado State Demography Office and the Census Bureau have been tracking Census completion in the state, Census tract by Census tract. The public can view the interactive maps linked at (https://demography.dola.colorado.gov/census-acs/2020-response-tracker/ and https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html). While Colorado has a current response rate slightly above the national average (68% as of this writing), when comparing western Colorado response rates to the Front Range, the difference appears dramatic, with significant areas of the Western Slope reporting response rates below 50%. The same applies to Montrose County, with the western most portion of the county reporting lower response rates.
Because Census data guides federal funding decisions as diverse as Pell grants, home energy assistance, rural rental assistance, and even highway planning and construction (over 300 programs rely on Census data), accurate and complete Census numbers are critical to equitable funding allocation — and rural or small-town areas consistently are considered “hard to count.” Viewed through that lens, completing the Census is more than a quick chore; it’s a contribution to our community. For those who might harbor concerns about data privacy related to the Census, know that US law protects the privacy of identifiable information. Sharing identifiable information is a federal crime that can be punished by both prison time and fines of up to $250,000.
So, if you want to talk demographic numbers, U.S. Code, or funding formulas, come to the library and let’s geek out. If you haven’t completed the Census yet, come to or call the library and we’re happy to help. If you want just to chat about what we appreciate about Montrose and the Western Slope and how we think this community and everyone in it counts and should be counted, well, we can meet at the table covered in Census materials in the middle of the library. It is hard to miss, and we would welcome the conversation.
