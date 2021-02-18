COLUMN: Montrose Regional Library selected as partner in STEAM Equity grant

The Montrose Regional Library has been selected as one of 12 libraries in the United States to participate in the STAR Net STEAM Equity Project, a competitive grant program that will enable the library and its collaborators to offer special programs, educational products and exhibitions. Through this project, we hope to empower tweens and their families in equitable STEAM learning and career paths by building off their existing strengths, interests and diverse cultures. The STEAM Equity project — where STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math — is designed specifically for libraries in rural communities with sizable Latinx populations.
The STAR Net STEAM Equity Project is offered by the National Center for Interactive Learning at the Space Science Institute (NCIL/SSI), the American Library Association (ALA), Twin Cities PBS (TPT), Institute for Learning Innovation (ILI), and Education Development Center (EDC), with funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF).
We are very excited to embark on this new and valuable opportunity to provide another link between the library and community needs. Our intent is to inspire creativity, collaboration and the curiosity to learn more. Over the four-year project, the library will receive $15,000 to complete the following:
• Design STEAM Kits, complete with educational games and tools, to bring learning opportunities to our patrons.
• Create a STEAM Exploration space at the library where patrons can learn and play.
• Host three traveling STEAM exhibitions, in both Spanish and English, with games, design challenges, and interactives for youth and families.
We look forward to sharing this new adventure with our community. Look for more information on upcoming programs on the library website or social media later this year.
La Biblioteca Regional de Montrose ha sido seleccionada como una de doce organizaciones en los Estados Unidos para participar en el STAR Net STEAM Proyecto de Equidad, un programa competitivo de subvenciones que permitirá a la biblioteca y sus colaboradores ofrecer programas especiales, productos educativos, y exhibiciones. Mediante este proyecto, esperamos empoderar a adolescentes y sus familias en base a la equidad en aprendizaje STEAM y trayectorias profesionales por desarrollar sus actuales fortalezas, intereses, y diversas culturas. El STEAM Proyecto de Equidad – en que STEAM significa Ciencia, Tecnología, Ingeniería, Arte, y Matemáticas – está diseñado específicamente para bibliotecas en comunidades rurales con poblaciones Latinx grandes.
El STAR Net STEAM Proyecto de Equidad es ofrecido por el National Center for Interactive Learning at the Space Science Institute (NCIL/SSI), el American Library Association (ALA), Twin Cities PBS (TPT), Institute for Learning Innovation (ILI), y el Education Development Center (EDC), con financiamiento del National Science Foundation (NSF).
Nos emociona mucho embarcarnos en esta nueva y valiosa oportunidad para proveer otra conexión entre la biblioteca y las necesidades de la comunidad. Nuestro intento es inspirar creatividad, colaboración, y una curiosidad para aprender más. Durante el proyecto de cuatro años, la biblioteca recibirá $15,000 para completar lo siguiente:
• Diseñar equipos STEAM, completos con juegos educativos y herramientas, para traer oportunidades de aprendizaje a nuestro público.
• Crear un espacio de Exploración STEAM en la biblioteca donde el público puede aprender y jugar.
• Albergar tres exhibiciones ambulantes de STEAM, en inglés y español, con juegos, retos de diseño, y actividades interactivas para juveniles y familias.
Esperamos compartir esta nueva aventura con nuestra comunidad. Esté pendiente para más información sobre próximos programas en el sitio web de la biblioteca o en nuestras redes sociales más tarde este año.
Tina Meiners is the head of Youth and Outreach Services at Montrose Regional Library.
