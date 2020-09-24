With everyone staying at home more than usual, it seems like a great time to get together to celebrate food and community. The library has a great plan to help you do just that. We have started a series of virtual events, called “Cooking the Books,” to encourage people to share favorite recipes with each other and learn new ones. All attendees will receive a written record of the recipes discussed. These events meet monthly and each meeting has a different theme.
The first event was Sept. 9 and featured recipes for ice cream and frozen yogurt. This hot summer season seemed like the perfect time to celebrate those sweet treats. Ice cream and frozen yogurt always seem extra special when you make them yourself or with people you know. The books featured in this event were “The Perfect Scoop” by David Lebovitz and “How to Make Frozen Yogurt” by Nicole Weston.
The next event will be on Oct. 14, and will feature apple recipes. We can discuss any recipes featuring apples such as apple pie, apple dumplings and apple strudel, to name just a few possibilities. All of those classic treats are welcome along with any recipes that are your personal favorites. Part of the fun is trying a new recipe and finding that you really enjoy it. For those who want to explore what new things are possible, we have two wonderful books on that scrumptious topic: “The Apple Orchard Cookbook” by Janet M. Christensen and “Apples: A Cookbook” by Robert Berkley.
The third event will cover delicious Thanksgiving treats on Nov. 11. With Thanksgiving coming up later that month, it will be a great time to discuss sides and desserts. It’s always fun to try a new recipe, or perfect an old favorite, to present to your family and friends around the table. The Thanksgiving holiday offers a particularly wide variety of dishes to explore and discuss with the group. We can start with recipes that are some of your personal favorites and ones from “Thanksgiving 101” by Rick Rodgers, “The New Thanksgiving” by Diane Morgan, and “How to Cook a Turkey: And All the Other Trimmings” by the editor and contributors of Fine Cooking.
The fourth event will cover holiday desserts on Dec. 9. The holiday season is a wonderful time to gather friends and family and enjoy some very tasty treats. You can start on your merry way by enjoying Delia Smith’s “Winter Collection” by Delia Smith and “Wintersweet” by Tammy Donroe Imman.
Each of these events will feature different recipes and themes, and offer opportunities to share personal favorites with others. We would really like to see you at these delectable meetings. They will all take place virtually over Zoom, so please register for them by emailing me at tevans@montroselibrary.org.
Taylor Evans is an Adult Services Librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
