As a newcomer to the Montrose Library’s Outreach Department, I’ve had a lot to learn over the past few months. But with the changes brought on by the novel coronavirus, the Outreach Department I’m stepping into looks much different than it has in years past. As I find myself learning new things, so do my colleagues in the department, all of us working to maintain our connection with the community during a time when social distancing is the norm.
So what does library outreach in the time of COVID-19 look like? And how did our summer go?
First, we were still able to get out into the world. While we were unable to offer programming as extensive as in summers past, we were able to develop a modified summer reading program.
This program took us to Olathe Town Park, River Meadows, and Northbrook Villas on Mondays to deliver Summer Reading bags for children, teens and adults in these communities.
The children’s bags had an age-appropriate book, a craft, and food, which was provided thanks to a grant from the Rocky Mountain Food Bank.
Our Olathe stop was a drive-up service made possible by our new book van, a smaller version of the popular Bookmobile, which was generously donated by an anonymous donor.
At River Meadows and Northbrook Villas communities, the front office personnel offered their help in distributing the bags to their residents after we dropped them off. The summer reading program was a big hit and we were thrilled to be able to offer it.
In addition to our summer reading programming, Outreach is also offering the new “Montrose Library Delivery Service.” This service gives patrons the opportunity to request library materials from our online catalog and have them delivered to their home.
With help from the circulation department, we started the service during the closure of the library as a way to connect to our patrons. It was an immediate success, with hundreds of deliveries being made during the closure. And while the library is now open, we are continuing to offer this service to patrons who are unable to visit us in person. If you can’t come to our front door, we’re happy to come to yours.
And what has Outreach been for me? It’s been a young girl jumping up and down when she saw the library van had come to deliver her books. It’s been the people at Sharing Ministries Food Bank, who graciously helped us receive and load our weekly food order from the Food Bank of the Rockies. It’s been the hardworking office managers at River Meadows and Northbrook Villas who helped us distribute our activity bags in their communities. And it’s been the gratitude of parents who visited us every week at our stop in Olathe, with their smiling children in the back seats.
Keep an eye on our website for updates on what we’ll be up to this fall. And until then, wave if you see us go by in the book van!
