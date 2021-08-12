Imagine a place where anything is possible, where everyone from the smallest child to the oldest adult can dream up a world of infinite possibilities, a place where information and imagination live together in harmony. To me, that place is and always has been the library. When I walk through the doors, I join a diverse community of learners, imaginers, creators, and best of all, readers.
I have many fond memories of visiting the library as a child. My mom, my siblings, and I would go and fill our bags full of all the books we wanted to read. I read as many books as possible for the summer reading program and then celebrated with pizza when I completed my goal. I even had to dig some change out of the cushions to pay off a few library fines.
Inside the books at the library, I found kindred spirits amongst the infinite cast of characters. I fondly remember reading the American Girl books and loving Samantha because she had brown hair like me. I dreamt of someday driving a blue convertible and solving mysteries like Nancy Drew. Emily Elizabeth’s relationship with Clifford was the reason I was always begging my parents for a dog. Picking up a book and seeing yourself is one of the most important experiences a child can have, and everyone deserves the power that feeling brings.
While finding characters similar to ourselves is vital, seeing those who are different than us is just as important. As I continued reading the American Girl books, I also fell in love with Josefina and her rich culture so different from my own. I thought Claudia was the coolest member of the Babysitters Club with her unique sense of style. I wanted to move to Paris and become best friends with Madeline. I believe that depth of connection is part of what makes the children’s room the most powerful section in the library.
One of the easiest ways to showcase diversity is through picture books. A simple choice like the color of the character’s skin or their use of a mobility aid makes a tremendous impact for a child who has never seen themselves represented between the pages of a book. It also helps young children to develop understanding and empathy for people who are different from them.
Next time you are reading a picture book, take time to focus on the illustrations. They are fun and colorful and designed to draw you in, but what are they telling you that goes beyond the words on the page? What is happening beyond what the words are saying? Could it expand your child’s vocabulary? Is there an opportunity to highlight the diversity of the world that we live in?
So come to the library, pop into the children’s room, and grab a book. You never know who you might meet.
Elizabeth Cook is a Youth Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
