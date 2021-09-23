There’s a song out there for everyone and everything — if not, then Carin Mari is here to fix that.
Mari grew up on old country and cowboy tunes deep in the heart of the Colorado mountains. As a singer/songwriter and guitarist, her heart beats for music.
In fact, the singer compares herself to the middle note “C” on the music scale 一 a major key that rings bright and provides comfort and connection to many of its listeners.
Not only is music an important tool in her life for conveying emotions and feelings, but it’s a powerful bridge to the people around her.
Few things live up to the feeling of inspiring her listeners through music, a driving factor in each new song.
“For me, it’s the best medicine,” said Mari.
It’s also an instrument for storytelling, something she fell quickly in love with through her upbringing in the country genre.
“I think the many songwriters in country music have mastered the art of telling stories and I knew I wanted to share my own. I think growing up in the mountains of Colorado added to that as well living the country lifestyle and dream,” she said.
Mari began dabbling in the arts as early as the age of 5 when she first began playing the piano. She picked up her first guitar at age 10, recalling how she and her brothers always loved the arts.
Singing show tunes in community theater with her brothers also played a large role in Mari’s life growing up, including performing at many of her grandmother’s events.
“Funny enough, I really wanted to be a dancer,” Marie recalled. “We all know how proud grandmas can be and so I started singing a lot locally because of that. I’m so thankful for those times because they gave me confidence to step up and give it my all. I loved singing those tunes, but once I found out I had a voice for country, that’s really when I switched my musical focus and started heading down the road I’m on.”
Mari has been down a road full of accolades, from her time as a voice and guitar major at South Plains College to graduating from Texas Tech University with a degree in mass communications, leadership and English. The singer has won a plethora of regional, state and national awards and achievements, but one that stands out for Mari is her friendship and mentorship with Grammy nominee, country and western singer/songwriter Michael Martin Murphey.
The two met when Mari was only 9, but she credits him as the reason for finding her voice in country music. After Murphey suggested she learn “I Want to be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart,” she found herself on stage with the seasoned singer on several occasions following.
Today, Mari plays lead guitar in Murphey’s band, Rio Grande Band and splits her time equally between touring with the band and performing her own shows.
This week Mari is getting ready to return to Ridgway for this weekend’s Old West Fest as both performer and John Wayne fan. The musician is slated to perform on Saturday for the festival’s concert, an opportunity she couldn’t pass up.
The Ridgway Western Heritage Society is saddling up as it prepares for its second annual Old…
“Eve Becker Doyle reached out to me in 2019 asking if I would perform at the 2020 event and when it was canceled, I was so bummed,” said Mari. “But when they asked me to come back for the 2021 event, of course I had to say yes! There’s great history in that area and I love all the work everyone is doing to preserve the history that I love so much.”
Western history has always touched Mari’s heart. She played in Winterset, Iowa, during the John Wayne birthplace celebrations over the years and detailed her immersion in western culture as the reason she’s been able to stay true to herself and her beliefs.
It grounds her music, with songs finding inspiration from all kinds of places: the happy moments, the sad times, heartbreaks, hikes, road trips and everyday life. Mari’s life is chronicled through her music.
The pandemic offered a lot of material for “sadness” and “frustration,” but Mari instead focused on writing several songs about “getting out there and living.”
Mari pours positivity into her music, whether it’s about overcoming difficult seasons or sharing a love story, she just wants people to know that it’ll be okay.
“Anything is possible if you keep putting one foot in front of the other and keep on going,” said Mari. “Even the difficult things in life can have beauty-sometimes you just have to look a little harder for it. I just want to be a light in the music world that brings happiness and positivity.”
Mari will perform on Saturday at the Ouray County Fairgrounds from 7-9 p.m. where several songs from her new album “Home” will be featured. Wristbands can be purchased in advance at the Headquarters Tent or online at https://bit.ly/3u8uVhd.
The festival’s full three day schedule can be found at https://bit.ly/3zuO7qw. Tickets are $25 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets purchased at the door are $30 for adults and $5 for children. Passes include access to all festival events; no individual event tickets will be sold.
More information about Mari can be found at https://carinmarimusic.com/bio
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
