COVID-19 pauses Valley Symphony Association’s 50th season until fall of 2021

The Valley Symphony Association is postponing its 50th season until fall of 2021, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the association’s board members had been hopeful the 50th season could proceed as scheduled, they ultimately determined that is not possible. The board made the decision in consideration of the health and safety of musicians, patrons and the Western Slope community.
“We remained hopeful that we could somehow prevail and be able to rehearse and perform safely in time for the traditional September Pops concerts,” said VSA board president Hartland Clubb Jr., in a news release.
“We are profoundly sad and at a loss to describe the disappointment we feel. We, the board, and our steadfast and talented volunteer musicians, want you to know that our greatest regret is not being able to share our music with each other and our regional community of friends and supporters.”
The VSA is trying to make the most of the hiatus.
“We have a big-hearted musical family and encourage our musicians to share their time and talents outside of the organization during this gap year,” Clubb said.
“We hope that they will make the most of this down time and choose to assist in their respective regional communities until we can once again gather to rehearse and perform.”
Although the VSA has pulled back considerably on expenses, it still has financial need.
“We ask you to please support our commitment to the VSA’s continuing wellbeing as we now look ahead to celebrating our landmark 50th season next year instead of this year,” Clubb said.
Donations during this time will receive recognition and benefits next year for the VSA’s 50th.
“We hope that our generous and loyal musicians, audience, and patrons will help us through this time, so that, when we return to the stage, the VSA will not have lost traction but, rather, gained it,” Clubb said. “This is just an intermission; the show will go on.”
For developing information about Season 50, and to volunteer, donate, or sign up to receive updates via the group’s “SymphonE News” informational emails, visit ValleySymphony.net or Facebook @ValleySymphonyAssociation. Any questions and concerns may be directed to 970-275-8676 or info@valleysymphony.net.
